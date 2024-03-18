Vanessa Hudgens’ Caliwater Launches Hydrating Cactus Water Pouches For Kids

Caliwater, the functional cactus water brand founded by Vanessa Hudgens and entrepreneur, Oliver Trevena, is continuing its mission to promote healthy, eco-friendly lifestyles for all with its latest product launch, Caliwater Kids; a line of plant-based cactus water drinks, conveniently packaged in colorful, spill-proof 4.2oz pouches.

Caliwater Kids pouches are designed to be a delicious hydrating drink, addressing the challenge many parents face in keeping their little ones drinking enough water throughout the day.

The Caliwater Kids product launch also welcomes three beloved celebrity moms to the brand’s healthy investor lineup; actress Nikki Reed, TV personality and fitness expert Brooke Burke, and actress / singer-songwriter Roselyn Sanchez, who will all be ambassadors for the new Kids line.

“Ever since we launched Caliwater, Vanessa and I have had countless investors and friends telling us their children were regularly drinking the product, so creating a line specifically for Kids is something that has been in the works for a while, and it feels like such a natural extension for our existing brand.”- Said Oliver Trevena, Caliwater Co-Founder.

“We are so excited by the opportunity to work with Nikki, Brooke and Roselyn, who are all superstar moms and truly believe in our brand mission, to offer health-conscious parents a better-for-you alternative to what’s currently in the marketplace for kids.” Added Caliwater Co-Founder Vanessa Hudgens

Available in two delicious skus, Wild Prickly Pear and Watermelon, Caliwater Kids pouches are packed full of tasty plant-based goodness, containing no artificial ingredients or flavors, and are kosher, vegan and non-GMO.

“Paving the way for a healthier generation, Cali Water Kids Pouches offer clean, kid-friendly, doctor-approved drinks, founded by Vanessa Hudgens and loved by moms and healthcare practitioners.” added Joel “Gator” Warsh, Board-Certified Pediatrician in Los Angeles, California

The prickly pear cactus fruit, which is the base for all Caliwater beverages, is sourced directly from the Sonoran Desert and boasts five naturally occurring electrolytes, plus rare antioxidants known to support skin and digestive health for people of all ages. Each oz serving contains just 10 calories, 3g sugar, and 8-9 mg of potassium.

Caliwater Kids products are available to purchase on Amazon and Walmart marketplace in single-flavor and variety 24-packs for $24.99/per pack.

In keeping with Caliwater’s commitment to sustainability, the new Kids Pouch packaging is recyclable and continuing to give back by donating a portion of proceeds from all Caliwater Kids sales to Olive Crest, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing child abuse by strengthening, equipping, and restoring children and families in crisis.

In keeping with Caliwater’s commitment to sustainability, the new Kids Pouch packaging is recyclable. A portion of proceeds will also be donated to Olive Crest, an organization dedicated to preventing child abuse by strengthening, equipping, and restoring children and families in crisis.

About Caliwater

Founded by actress Vanessa Hudgens and health mogul, Oliver Trevena, Caliwater is a functional cactus water beverage, sourced directly from the prickly pear cactus in the Sonoran Desert.

Packed full of antioxidant ingredients, vitamins and minerals, and five naturally occurring electrolytes, Caliwater transcends the boundaries of mere hydration and provides numerous benefits for health and well-being including immunity support, digestion, and skin health.

Created with passion, love, and a clear mission in mind, Caliwater hopes to promote healthy, eco-friendly lifestyles and to make the world a better place.

For More Information:

https://drinkcaliwater.com/