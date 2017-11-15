Barton 1792 Distillery Releases Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Barton 1792 Distillery unveils the most recent limited-edition whiskey in its line of 1792 bourbons, 1792 Bottled-in-Bond Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. This Bottled-in-Bond expression remains true to its heritage and is a testament to the Bottled in Bond act, established in 1897, which revolutionized the quality of American whiskey and gave whiskey drinkers confidence is high quality whiskey made by a legitimate distiller.

This well-aged bourbon came from barrels which were each filled during the same distilling season at Barton 1792 Distillery. 1792 Bottled-in-Bond was then bottled at precisely 100 proof and packs a bold taste followed by a lingering finish.

Tasting notes for this bourbon describe 1792’s unmistakable spice being met with “notes of charred oak and fresh mint. Subtle caramel apple tones are delicately balance with the lingering essence of coffee and black pepper.”

This is the seventh limited edition release of 1792 Bourbon expressions. The Bottle-in-Bond joins previous releases such as High Rye, Sweet Wheat, Single Barrel and Full Proof Bourbons. The 1792 Bottled-in-Bond will be available at retail starting in December. One batch of this Bottle-in-Bond Bourbon will be released each year, in the fall. Suggested retail pricing is $35.99 for a 750ml bottle.

About Barton 1792 Distillery

Barton 1792 Distillery is part of Barton Brands. Barton Brands has facilities in Bardstown, Ky., Carson, Calif., and Baltimore, Md. Barton Brands is owned by the Sazerac Company, an American family-owned company based in New Orleans, La. Barton 1792 Distillery was established in 1879 and continues today as the oldest fully-operating Distillery in the “Bourbon Capital of the World.” The Distillery is located on 196 acres and includes 28 warehouses, 22 other buildings, the Morton Spring and the Tom Moore Spring. Distilling, aging and bottling fine Bourbon whiskey are hallmarks of the historic Barton 1792 Distillery. 1792 Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey is produced at Barton 1792 Distillery. This whiskey is named for the year Kentucky became a state and is the recent gold medal winner at the 2015 Los Angeles International Wine & Spirits Competition. To learn more visit www.1792bourbon.com.