Black Button Distilling to Release Lilac Gin

ROCHESTER, NY (MAY 5, 2017) – Black Button Distilling, Rochester NY’s first and finest grain to glass craft distillery, and one of the top 5 Craft Distilleries in the USA according to USA Today’s 10 Best 2016 Readers’ Choice poll, will launch their hand crafted, limited edition Lilac Gin on May 12, 2017, to commemorate the first day of Rochester’s annual Lilac Festival and mark the start of the spring season.

Following the overwhelming success of the first limited edition Lilac Gin release two years ago — all 600 bottles were sold in just 10 days — Black Button Distilling now produces a limited edition Lilac Gin each year to mark the start of spring and pay tribute to Rochester’s rich botanical heritage as “The Flower City.” This year, Black Button Distilling has made nearly 4,000 bottles of Lilac Gin.

“Lilac Gin showcases our unique ability to create small batch seasonal spirits that are unique to our region,” said Jason Barrett, Black Button Distilling owner/head distiller. “We have received overwhelming feedback from accounts all over the country about our Lilac Gin, and if we could produce it year round, we would,” he said. “But we have to use the flowers at the peak of their bloom – which we can’t do all year.”

Lilac Gin will be delivered to over 100 accounts across three states. “With over 75% of the batch presold, we do expect our tasting room to sell out about a week after we release it,” said Barrett. Purchases are limited to one case per person.

Lilac Gin, made from locally sourced ingredients, commemorates Rochester’s rich festival and floral history. It’s also a nod to the flourmills of old, which gave rise to the local distilling industry. Crafting a gin with flower petals is a unique and painstaking process that results in a soft subtle flavor and a smooth, easy to drink gin

About Black Button Lilac Gin

Black Button’s Lilac Gin is made with hand picked fresh lilac petals and complimentary botanicals. Subtle juniper notes mix with fresh floral overtones to create a clean crisp gin with a fruity essence on the finish. It’s a delicate gin meant for light refreshing cocktails in the spring, or any time of year.