Devotion Vodka Unveils Nutritional Labeling Program Across Full Line

Red Bank, NJ (May 10, 2017) — Devotion Vodka, the world’s only gluten-free & sugar-free flavored vodka family, today introduced an unprecedented nutritional labeling program across its entire line of products, including all bottle sizes, marketing materials and in-store point-of-sale displays.

The full-line roll out of nutritional messaging on Devotion Vodka bottles (750ML, 1.75ML and airplane) and in marketing/sales materials comes on the heels of the 2016 approval by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) certifying Devotion is permitted to lay claim to its quality brand attributes and print a full stable of nutritional information on its bottle.

“From day one, Devotion Vodka’s mission was to offer and promote a health conscious spirits solution for consumers, and today we are the only brand to check all the boxes, including sugar-free, gluten-free, lowest calorie count, kosher and now nutritional labeling,” said Drew Adelman, CEO, Devotion Spirits, LLC.

Whether scanning for ingredients due to dietary restrictions, or checking the origin of the product, consumers are more committed to reading labels today. In addition to highlighting the gluten-free & sugar-free attributes, all Devotion bottles include the Circle K for Kosher, as well as standard drink size, alcohol by volume, and calorie counts for all six refreshing fruit flavors — Wild Cherry, Coconut, Blood Orange, Black and Blue, Tiki Tea, “The Perfect Cosmo,” and the original Devotion Vodka.

On the heels of Devotion’s commitment to nutritional labeling, many leaders in the spirits industry are following suit and now implementing similar programs for their products as well.

Adelman adds, “Devotion Vodka is fully committed to transparency, so it’s refreshing to see other brands take this initiative seriously, as consumers deserve to know what they are putting in their body. I applaud companies like Diageo, and its portfolio of global brands, for following our lead and placing nutritional information on their bottles.”

Today, Devotion Vodka continues to demonstrate consistent year-over-year case sales growth since inception in 2009. In fact, Devotion’s growth coincides with a rising trend that shows consumers are more aware of ingredients and/or must follow specific dietary restrictions. Devotion Vodka maintains an impressive list of leading distributors such as Fedway Associates, MS Walker, Young’s Markets, Charmer Sunbelt Group and Southern Wine & Spirits, among others, as the brand continues to expand its national distribution network.

Devotion Vodka, which has an SRP of $19.99 is currently available at prominent National grocery retailers, major restaurant chains and retail stores, bars and nightclubs across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.devotionvodka.com, or via social media at Facebook.com/DevotionVodka/, @DEVOTIONVODKA on Twitter or @DevotionVodka on Instagram.

About Devotion Spirits, Inc.

Launched in November 2009, Devotion Spirits, Inc. (DSI) is the first company in the world to offer a completely new category in premium spirits, and marketed under a single brand – Devotion Vodka, World’s First Sugar-Free, Gluten-Free American Made Vodka Family. The Company was created by entrepreneur Drew Adelman, a nightlife and dining aficionado and fitness advocate, searching for a way to marry his two passions. Devotion Vodka boasts 80 proof, six-column distilled vodka (made from the finest American Corn), and is the only flavored vodka brand made exclusively in the USA.