The Gin Foundry Europa London Dry Gin to Launch on World Gin Day in Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, PA (June 7, 2017) — The Gin Foundry Europa London Dry Gin is a new, artisan gin that travels the World to come to you. Founded by Chris McClain, who spent over a decade traveling the world seeking out the best gin and gin cocktails that he could find. Mr. McClain brings that passion for gin and travel together to create a series of Gins, called the Trade Routes Collection. Europa London Dry Gin will be the first to launch on World Gin Day, June 10th, in Pennsylvania.

Gin from the very beginning was about far off places. It was the Trade Routes that made gin possible. Exotic spices from distant lands coming to your shores to create a drink that transports you. The Trade Routes Collection, by The Gin Foundry, will follow the historical trade routes to create distinctive gins that embody the terroir from the region. Their mission will be to travel the world sourcing the best botanicals from specific areas around the globe and invite their customers to come along on the journey. Europa London Dry Gin is the first gin in the Trade Routes Collection.

‘The world is a book and those who do not travel read only one page’ – Aristotle, is the motto for The Trade Routes Collection.

“The more you travel the more you understand that the world is a small place and people are basically the same. The trend to use only locally sourced ingredients started to bother me. If the best ingredients for gin are sourced from someplace else then why would you use inferior ingredients just to say it came from down the street. I also worry that attitude leads to isolationism. I am a different person than I was before I started traveling. Travel and meeting new people with different experiences will do that to you. One of my favorite quotes is from Mark Twain, ‘Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness, and many of our people need it sorely on these accounts. Broad, wholesome, charitable views of men and things cannot be acquired by vegetating in one little corner of the earth all one’s lifetime.’ I started this project because I wanted to bring people together from different places and want to inspire people to travel and experience other cultures and new flavors. We are specifically marketing to Millennials. They are more adventurous and open-minded. We designed Europa to be a contemporary take on classic London Dry Gin. A gin lover will find it familiar while a gin novice will find it more approachable. The flavors of Europa transport you to the Mediterranean.” said Chris McClain

The Gin Foundry carefully hand-selected 10 botanicals sourced along the Mediterranean Trade Routes (Ingredients: Juniper: Macedonia, Coriander: Bulgaria, Angelica Root: Belgium, Orris Root: Morocco, Fennel Seeds: Turkey, Bitter Almond: Spain, Orange Peel: Spain, Lemon Peel: Spain, Basil: Egypt, Grapefruit: Turkey). The botanicals are steeped in pure grain spirit overnight and then expertly distilled in a traditional copper pot still in the United Kingdom. Before bottling we blend our spirit with pure Mountain Spring Water in Switzerland. This a gin that can be enjoyed neat and yet whose bright citric and herbal notes work perfectly in martinis and citrus cocktails. It is highlighted in a G&T with an orange peel and basil leaf.

About Bon Vivant Brands

Bon Vivant Brands was founded in 2014 by Chris McClain. Mr. McClain has spent over a decade, traveling 2 million miles and 250 plus weeks overseas for work. When traveling, he was always on the lookout for the best cocktail bars and new gins. There were lots of gins to enjoy, but he wasn’t able to find a gin that met everything he was looking for. This is a passion project seeking to fulfill that desire. He brings that love of Gin and cocktails together to create a series of Gins, called The Trade Routes Collection that enhance Classic Gin Cocktails as well as Contemporary offerings. Where