Mighty Swell Sparkling Cocktails Introduces New Low Calorie Cocktails

AUSTIN, Texas (September 27, 2017) – Mighty Swell is introducing new recipes of lighter and easy-drinking sparkling cocktails at the Austin City Limits Music Festival. As an official sponsor of the festival, Mighty Swell will be featured both weekends of October 6-8 and October 15-15, 2017. Now with only 120 calories and 4 grams of sugar (no added sugar), Mighty Swell is still all-natural and uses only real fruit juice and nothing artificial.

“We fully expect the new Mighty Swell Sparkling Cocktails to be a run-away hit at both weekends of the Austin City Limits Music Festival,” said Jason Bronstad, president of Mighty Swell. “Without a doubt, these will be the go-to healthy alcoholic drinks for thirsty people at the ACL Fest. What could be better than enjoying a crisp, refreshing cold cocktail in the sun while listening to your favorite band?”

Mighty Swell introduced its ready-to-drink sparkling cocktails in cans in May 2016. The delicious flavor, all natural, premium ingredients, kick of carbonation, and convenience of a go-anywhere cocktail in a can propelled Mighty Swell be in demand in nine states. To continue to appeal to a wide range of consumers, Mighty Swell tweaked its recipe to create new cocktail recipes that are bursting with fresh fruit flavor and are also light, refreshing, and low calorie.

Three Delicious Flavors

Mighty Swell Sparkling Cocktails are available in three refreshing flavors — Mango, grapefruit, and peach — and are conveniently packaged in aluminum cans making them perfect for Austin City Limits Music Festival, and anywhere people like to enjoy a delicious cocktail.

Mighty Swell Sparkling Cocktails are made with premium ingredients including real fruit juice, then carbonated to create a distinctive cocktail with five percent alcohol by volume. The cocktails do not contain high-fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors, sodium benzoate, or food dyes.

Mighty Swell Sparkling Cocktails are available in six-packs at retailers throughout Texas with a suggested retail price of $8.99. Mighty Swell Sparkling Cocktails are also available in 12 ounce cans in CO, OK, CA, NJ, MA, CT, RI, GA.

About Mighty Swell

Austin, Texas-based Mighty Swell is on a mission to rescue people from the average and the artificial with distinctive sparkling juice cocktails made with fruit-based wine. The company’s product line includes three refreshing flavors; Grapefruit, Peach and Mango. Mighty Swell Sparkling Cocktails are available in 12 ounce cans at finer retail shops. More information is available at:https://mightyswell.com/.