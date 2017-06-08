Rémy Martin Announces Launch Of Mixed Reality Experience Using HoloLens Technology

New York, NY (June 7, 2017) — Rémy Martin is thrilled to announce the global launch the “Rooted In Exception” mixed reality experience using Microsoft HoloLens technology. “Rooted In Exception” mixed reality will be first seen by attendees at a private Rémy Martin party in Los Angeles on June 15 before rolling out to luxury retail stores and events worldwide. The Rémy Martin mixed reality is also one of the very first HoloLens experiences that is designed for consumers around the world.

The experience was created in partnership with Kazendi, Europe’s leading HoloLens development studio, to allow consumers an entertaining yet educational opportunity to learn how the luxury consumer brand, Rémy Martin, is “Rooted in Exception,” most notably through specializing in making Cognac Fine Champagne.

“To us, Mixed Reality provides an amazing medium for storytelling. It allows us to reveal our roots, our chalky soil, and our exception by virtually showing it raise from the ground for consumers to see. The breath-taking HoloLens technology further convinces our clients why Rémy Martin is “Rooted In Exception,” explained Augustin Depardon, Global Executive Director of Rémy Martin. “This innovation project recognizes the prominent role of technology in our lives. Rémy Martin is committed to bring people together for exceptional moments of sharing and celebration. Microsoft’s HoloLens technology came naturally as an immediate innovation answer to sharing these moments in an emerging social space.”

The user is invited to approach a three-dimensional table on which the HoloLens projects elements of Cognac Grande Champagne and Cognac Petite Champagne vineyards. These two regions, of the six, make up the heart of the Cognac region, Fine Champagne. The mixed reality experience is also accompanied by the voice of Baptiste Loiseau, the Cellar Master of the House of Rémy Martin, where he explains the importance of the terroir in the Fine Champagne region.

“Ultimately, mixed reality is deeply about engaging people in new social experiences. We are thrilled to launch our first consumer brand experience using HoloLens with Rémy Martin, who, although an almost 300-year-old brand, keeps on nourishing its exception and tradition through innovation,” said Maximilian Doelle, Founder and Chief Holographic Officer of Kazendi.

About Microsoft HoloLens

Microsoft HoloLens is the first self-contained, holographic computer, enabling people to engage with virtual content and interact with holograms in the world around them. Instead of locking up people in a virtual world, mixed reality brings people, places, and objects from physical and digital worlds together. It combines the thrill of virtual reality with the power to engage with and personalize current surroundings.

About Remy Martin

Since 1724, the House of Rémy Martin has produced premium spirits that consistently appeal to the world’s most discerning connoisseurs. A profound love of the land, a continuity of family ownership and a passionate commitment to excellence has sustained Rémy Martin for nearly three centuries. As a result of its masterful production and generations of tradition in Cognac, the House of Rémy Martin today produces Fine Champagne Cognacs, including Rémy Martin® V.S.O.P, Rémy Martin 1738® Accord Royal and Rémy Martin® XO Excellence.

About Kazendi

Kazendi is Europe’s leading HoloLens development studio. As specialists in the field of Mixed Reality, Kazendi provides innovative solutions for businesses looking to better engage with their customers, support their staff and disrupt the marketplace. Kazendi has demonstrated through its efficient and intelligent prototyping that HoloLens has application to sectors from retail and insurance to consultancy and construction.