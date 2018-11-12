Harlem Haberdashery Presents The HH Bespoke Spirits Collection

NEW YORK — From swatches to spirits, the family behind the award-winning and critically-acclaimed bespoke boutique Harlem Haberdashery introduces their first national brand extension HH Bespoke Spirits Collection. The curated spirits collection launches November 2018 in California, Massachusetts and New York.

The family behind the six-year-old boutique Harlem Haberdashery draws inspiration from the rich cultural history and distinctive style of the Harlem Renaissance. “For twenty-six years and counting our family has created fashion experiences through our celebrity custom clothing business (5001 FLAVORS) and our retail boutique (Harlem Haberdashery). We are excited to present the HH Bespoke Collection to celebrate life fashionably with our curated spirits and be apart of celebratory and responsible lifestyle experiences for our consumers,” says Sharene Wood, President & CEO of Harlem Haberdashery and HH Bespoke Collection partner about creating the brand extension.

The family comprised of Sharene and her husband Guy Wood, Sr, son Guy Wood Jr., her brother Kells Barnett, and two business partners Louis Johnson Jr and Ashlee Muhammad collaborated with AstraLuna Brands to create the following tailored-made spirits:

Harlem Haberdashery Bespoke Gin – a remix on a traditional London Dry style gin, which is then updated with American botanicals , with moderate juniper flavors up front, which are balanced by an botanical infusion of lavender, rosehip, beach plum and cranberry. Our gin mixes well with everything from a simple tonic water to stronger bitter or sweet flavors.

Harlem Haberdashery Bespoke Rum – a truly unique blend of aged rums reminiscent of those produced in the 18th century. This expressive and distinctive spirit starts as Grade A molasses, which is then aged in both New American Oak and then once-used Bourbon barrels. The result is a distinct barrel rum extremely rich and complex in flavor, with hints of butterscotch, vanilla and other exotic notes that please the palate.

Harlem Haberdashery Bespoke Vodka – a super-premium vodka of unparalleled quality. It’s handmade in small batches using locally grown potatoes and distilled three times. This super premium vodka of unparalleled quality is crisp and clean. A perfect mixer for your cocktails or a refreshing drink just by itself.

*includes corn

The collection is distilled and manufactured by AstraLuna Brands. Each spirit contains 40% alcohol and is available at 750 mL for $55 (suggested retail price). The collection is available through limited distribution by LibDib.com for wholesale purchase. Please visit our website for retail, restaurant and other hospitality venues carrying our collection. HH Bespoke Spirits Creative Direction and Photography by Brent Herrig Photography.

Website: www.hhbespokespirits.com

About AstraLuna Brands

AstraLuna Brands is a craft distiller and distributor of ultra premium and small batch spirits that include vodkas, rums, gins, whiskeys and locally themed, high quality, brandies.

About Harlem Haberdashery

Harlem Haberdashery – the award-winning (Time Out New York) bespoke boutique listed as “One of the best places to shop in Harlem” (Racked.com). The “retail expression” of 5001 FLAVORS located in the heart of Harlem, NY opened in 2012. The nearly 2,000 square foot boutique, former home of the late civil rights leader Malcolm X, carries emerging accessory and apparel designers and pays homage to Harlem’s rich history and luminaries.

Harlem Haberdashery signature collection has been seen on everyone from award-winning restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson, to New York Giants’ Victor Cruz, New York Yankees’ CC Sabathia and others. Harlem Haberdashery has received press accolades from: amNY , CBS The Dig, Crain’s New York Business – TV , Essence.com, The New York Times, Racked.com, The Washington Post, WHERE NEW YORK and many other media outlets.