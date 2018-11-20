Manatawny Still Works to Launch Maple Whiskey

Pottstown – Manatawny Still Works will release its Maple Whiskey on Wednesday, November 21. The spirit is a blend of multiple vintages of Manatawny’s four-grain whiskey and Pennsylvania made Whiskey Hollow Maple Syrup, combined to produce a handcrafted and luscious spirit.

The journey of Manatawny’s Maple Whiskey began about a year ago, when the distillery shipped some empty barrels over to their friends at Whiskey Hollow to produce their Pennsylvania-made Barrel Aged Maple Syrup. When that year was up, Whiskey Hollow extracted their syrup – now enriched with the flavors of the whiskey barrels – and sent them back home to Manatawny. Master Distiller Max Pfeffer couldn’t resist using them to finish some of his Gold Medal winning four-grain whiskey. Just before bottling, Pfeffer added a touch of Whiskey Hollow maple syrup, to achieve the ideal level of sweetness, accenting the whiskey without masking its flavors.Maple Whiskey is whiskey throughout with maple undertones. The sweetness is minimized but the flavor is not.

The release will be MSW’s second in its flavored whiskey series. Swarmbustin’ Honey Whiskey, which was originally released as a Small Batch Whiskey in October, 2017, became Manatawny’s first seasonal release in June of 2018. Where the Honey Whiskey starts with a sharp note of whiskey and then finishes with a mellow honey note, reminding one that there is more to honey than sweetness, the Maple Whiskey accentuates the maple notes of Manatawny’s no-corn whiskey, raising the profile of one of the primary flavors in the whiskey.

Maple whiskey will be available in 750 ml bottles for $45. It will be available at the Pottstown distillery, South Philadelphia Tasting Room as well as the Center City Philadelphia Bottle Shop at One Penn Center. The whiskey will also be distributed to Shot & Bottle in Lancaster, PA and at finer bars and restaurants in the Philadelphia area.

The Whiskey debut will kick off a week of events at the Pottstown distillery and South Philadelphia Tasting Room. Both locations will open at noon on Wednesday in order to give people ample time to grab a bottle before Thanksgiving. In Pottstown, two food trucks will be on hand (Molly’s Shebeen, Ellen’s Edibles) beginning in the afternoon and Wes Johnsonwill take the Still Works stage on the “biggest bar night of the year.” On Passyunk Avenue, in addition to special cocktails and complimentary tastes, nearby Mike’s BBQ will be prepping Smoked Chicken and Bacon Chili with cornbread crumbles for sale on Wednesday. The Passyunk Avenue location will also be opening at noon on Black Friday to welcome thirsty shoppers looking for a respite or for the perfect gift for the spirits lover on their shopping list.

On Black Friday in Pottstown, Wahlburgers Food Truck will be on hand at 5 pm for what is always a big evening of cocktails and burgers. On Saturday, the normal Saturday night of live music is turned over to the customers as Kev & Lou’s Live Band Karaoketakes the stage. The food truck Dump N Roll will also be on hand to keep everyone well fed.

About Manatawny Still Works

Manatawny Still Works is a distillery bottling the highest quality handcrafted spirits in small batches. The distillery is located in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, on the banks of Manatawny Creek – Lenape for, “the place we meet to drink.”