SLRRRP to Expand Into Georgia

Los Angeles – Thanks to a new partnership with Georgia Crown Distributing, a full service beverage distributor, the brand is set to make its mark on the spirits industry, adding Georgia to the list of states where they are available.

“We’re excited to take the brand to the South and working with our Distributor partner, Georgia Crown, we know we have a product that the “Peach State” will love” said SLRRRP CEO Stephen Houck.

SLRRRP is a ready to go vodka shot with a vegetarian-friendly seaweed gelatin extract and a premium six-times distilled vodka. These shots travel well as they do not need refrigeration and are able to remain solid up to 90 degrees. The 100% recyclable packaging showcases the brands forward thinking.

The most popular packaging from SLRRRP is the 20 count Party Pack containing all 5 flavors, a great grab-and-go size ready for any barbecue or tailgate.

For more information, please visit www.slrrrp.com.

About SLRRRP

SLRRRP launched April 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The ready to drink gelatin shots are vegetarian friendly, fat free and do not require refrigeration. Using a six-times distilled vodka as well as a gelatin made from a proprietary blend of plant-based extract, these shots replace the work of the traditional gelatin shot. With packaging that is 100% recyclable and a campaign #slrrrpresponsibly the brand is consumer focused and looking to the future.