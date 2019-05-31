Bluewater Distilling Partners with Columbia Distributing in Washington and Oregon

EVERETT, Wash.— Bluewater Organic Distilling, the Pacific Northwest small-batch distillery known for it’s copper-distilled organic spirits, and Columbia Distributing have announced a distribution partnership in the states of Washington and Oregon. The partnership, effective May 6, 2019, is part of Columbia’s spirits’ division, which includes Constellation Brands.

“After a decade of building a strong foundation for the Bluewater brand, we are proud to become part of Columbia Distributing’s family of brands in Washington and Oregon,” said John Lundin, founder and CEO of Bluewater Distilling. “Our mission to create the best artisanal spirits on the planet, craft great cocktails, cultivate community and set an example of true stewardship. For us this relationship means more than just sales and delivering products – it’s about strategically partnering with a distributor with shared values, allowing us to expand our reach to conscious consumers in broader markets. We believe everyone deserves to experience products of ultimate quality, with a positive environmental impact they can feel good about.”

“We are thrilled to have Bluewater Distilling join our valued supplier partners,” said Brian Renney, SVP of business development at Columbia Distributing. “They are a great fit for us as we build our craft spirits portfolio. We share common goals and strategy around the importance and success of our collective business in the Northwest.”

Bluewater Distilling’s portfolio of organic spirits fill a niche in the market by combining a mission of sustainability with premium artisanal products. As a proven brand builder in the markets they serve, Columbia’s expertise and logistic capabilities are projected to propel a significant increase in the distribution and velocity of Bluewater Distilling’s spirits in retail and on-premise accounts in Washington and Oregon.

About Bluewater Organic Distilling

Founded aboard a sailboat in the Pacific Northwest in 2008, Bluewater Organic Distilling is an independent distillery with an unprecedented focus on sustainability and artisan techniques, forging a new path in the world of spirits. Bluewater’s signature brands, Bluewater Organic Vodka, Halcyon Organic Distilled Gin and Wintersun Organic Aquavit are copper distilled in small batches, USDA-certified organic and bottled in American-made glass. As the first spirits industry member of 1% for the Planet, Bluewater donates 1% of gross sales to organizations focused on environmental conservation. To learn more, visit bluewaterdistilling.com, facebook.com/bluewaterdistilling or follow us on Instagram @bluewaterdistilling.

About Columbia Distributing

Since 1935, Columbia Distributing has helped build some of the best known brands in the beverage business. Today Columbia Distributing and its 3,500+ employees service over 20,000 retail customers covering more than 135,000 square miles in Oregon, Washington and California. Columbia’s success is based on the deep-rooted tradition of delivering quality products, timely service and a genuine concern for customers’ needs. This is achieved by providing ongoing, sustainable opportunities and growth for its employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities. For more information on Columbia Distributing, please visit coldist.com.