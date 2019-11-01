Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Releases Limited-Edition 3D Printed Sneakers

Bulleit takes its latest Frontier Works project to Dallas as the next stop on its national tour collaborating with leaders in technology, art and mixology to reimagine the bar experience with an immersive 3D printed drinks and sneaker exhibition.

Continuing its mission to collaborate with those pushing boundaries on the cultural frontier, last night Bulleit unveiled limited-edition 3D Printed Sneakers at the Bulleit 3D Printed Frontier Experience in Dallas, TX. The launch is the latest iteration of the Bulleit Frontier Works project that celebrates those who are pushing the frontier of their craft and who share the same pioneering spirit that Bulleit was founded on.

Fashion, art, mixology, technology and design converged in the space, bringing people together for an immersive and innovative 3D printed experience. With the jaw-dropping Bulleit 3D printed bar as the backdrop, the sneakers were on display for the first time for attendees to look, touch and feel. Guests also tasted some of the world’s first 3D printed cocktails, while enjoying music from DJ Blake Ward.

Bulleit created the first-of-their-kind, 3D printed limited-edition sneakers in collaboration with industrial designers and manufacturers at cutting-edge firm Tangible Creative and nationally recognized, Dallas-based artist Kyle Steed. The sneakers took more than 200 hours to develop and the sneaker design was inspired by Kyle Steed’s personal interpretation of what it means to be on the Frontier of culture, depicting a variety of human elements that come together to make-up the community that Steed reminds us is so important to give meaning to innovation.

“The sneaker and mural designs represent the community of artists, designers and leaders in tech and innovation who come together to push the boundaries of the cultural frontier,” said artist partner Steed. “When we talk about innovation, it’s just as much about human connection as it is technology. Where we are many parts ourselves as individuals, only by coming together as a community of creators and innovators can we make something bigger.”

Select pairs of the Bulleit 3D Printed Sneakers will be available to purchase for those 21 and older for a retail price of $250 USD starting October 25 at 10am ET via top online sneaker retailer Sneaker Politics.

Prior to Dallas, the Bulleit 3D Printed Frontier Experience made stops in: Oakland, CA at the city’s historic Sixteenth Street Station; Austin, TX; and, most recently, New York City during the 18th annual Tribeca Film Festival. The 3D sneaker launch event at the historic Ervay Theater in the Cedars neighborhood of Dallas-Fort Worth marked the fourth stop on a nationwide tour of the 3D Printed Frontier Experience.

“As the Bulleit 3D Printed Frontier Experience moves across the country, we are seeking new collaborators and pioneers on the frontier of 3D printing who can enhance everything around our 3D printed bar experience,” said Sophie Kelly, Sr. Vice President of Whiskey at Diageo North America. “It’s important to us to collaborate closely with people from the local communities we visit, and Kyle Steed and Tangible Creative are both pushing the boundaries of their craft in fresh and exciting ways. With the launch of our new limited-edition 3D Printed Sneakers in Dallas, together we are reimagining the bar experience in 3D – which includes where people drink, what people drink, what people are wearing, and what people are talking about.”

The Bulleit 3D printed bar was created in collaboration with architecture and design practice FAR frohn&rojas and the 3D fabrication team at Machine Histories. The 3D printed cocktails were created in partnership with robotics pioneer from Print A Drink Benjamin Greimel.

Whether creating some of the world’s first 3D printed cocktails, the world’s largest tattoo billboard or giving new life to the old craft of neon signs, all of the Bulleit Frontier Works projects highlight a diverse and wide array of interesting people who are creating previously unimaginable experiences. Bulleit invites those 21+ to join the brand on the modern cultural frontier and reminds those who do join the brand to please drink responsibly.

