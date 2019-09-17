Geijer Spirits Announces New National Distribution Agreement

SAN FRANCISCO— Geijer Spirits (pronounced: yay-yer) has reached an agreement with Vision Wine & Spirits, LLC to distribute their award-winning California Fernet nationally. California Fernet will be initially launched in California, Arizona, Missouri, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut.

Geijer Spirits is a San Francisco based beverage company producing hand-crafted spirits under the “California” brand that blends Scandinavian tradition with California flavors. Martin Geijer founded Geijer Spirits and started creating award-winning spirits and liqueurs using his family’s historic recipes. He immigrated from Sweden in 1994 and pursued his MBA in California, where he fell in love with the fusion of flavors and the lifestyle of the Golden State. His story started with a passion for his great grandmother’s Glögg recipe, which laid the foundation for the delicious California Fernet.

California Fernet is made with 50% less sugar than the category leader. It is handmade using 21 roots, herbs and spices that create a complex, but dry and grassy finish. Before getting bottled at 40% ABV in 750 ml glass bottles, the final product rests in large tanks until it reaches bottling mellowness.

“We are thrilled to begin our collaboration with Vision Wine & Spirits. With the reach and expertise of the Vision team, we look forward to introducing our award-winning California Fernet, soon to be followed by California Falernum, to a national audience,” says Geijer.

California Fernet won the Gold Medal from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2018. Geijer Spirits is currently nominated for the top 10 “Best Craft Specialty Spirits Distillery” by USA Today.

Aside from the new California Fernet and the flagship Glögg Liqueur, Geijer Spirits also produces California Aqua Vitae, California Orange Liqueur and California Spiced Liqueur – all with labels that carry the bright and colorful California license plate themes. New items are currently in development.

Vision Wine & Spirits, LLC is a division of the Martignetti Companies, the 7th largest distributor in the United States, and an independent family-owned business since 1908. Vision will be announcing new additions to their growing portfolio in 2019.