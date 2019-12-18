Miami Cocktail Co. Secures Multi-State Distribution Agreement with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits and The Reyes Group

MIAMI– Miami Cocktail Co., the award-winning organic craft cocktail company based in Wynwood, Miami, is thrilled to announce its national distribution platform combining the nation’s largest wine & spirit distributor, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, and the nation’s largest beer & hard seltzer distributor, The Reyes Group.

Miami Cocktail Co.’s newest offering, a single-serve “Organic SPRITZ” handcrafted canned cocktail line, complements its existing “Small Batch Originals” organic bottled cocktails and is positioned to lead the premiumization charge in the exploding hard seltzer and ready to drink (RTD) canned beverage market. Its first-class credentials offer key differentiation in the category led by its organic certification, low ABV percentage of 4.2%, as well as its low-calorie content of only 110 calories per can with no added sugar, additives, or preservatives. Using only the finest all-natural ingredients, the Miami Cocktail Co. wine-based Organic SPRITZ collection is non-GMO and gluten-free and comes in five vibrant pastel BPA-free cans and varieties, including Organic Bellini, Margarita, Mimosa, Paloma and Sangria SPRITZ.

The low calorie RTD category has experienced unprecedented growth over the past few years as consumers have turned their eyes towards lighter, ’better-for-you’ alcoholic beverages. However, unlike other alcoholic beverage categories, RTDs have yet to undergo a premiumization phase. With Organic SPRITZ, Miami Cocktail Co. aims to lead this transition with a distinctively premium product line. “We are excited about launching with Miami Cocktail Company across many of our markets in 2020,” said Tom Day, CEO at Reyes Group Beer Division.

Created by Miami spirits industry and hospitality veterans Ross Graham and Simon Benstead, Organic SPRITZ represents a true wellness-conscious option that intends to drive the premium advancement of the category. “People today are far more conscious of what they consume,” said Miami Cocktail Co. Co-Founder & CEO Ross Graham. “There are more and more ready-to-drink alcohol brands claiming to be ‘better for you’ but they all start – and stop – with a simple caloric claim. We go well beyond that with transparency of ingredients, true quality, real organic certified cocktails that deliver what ultimately matters most – taste. Authentic cocktails that are light and refreshing, with lower calories and no added sugar, with real ingredients, that active, health-conscious individuals will enjoy and feel better about drinking.”

Miami Cocktail Co. will be expanding throughout Florida, California, Georgia, Illinois, New York, Texas, and Tennessee in early Q1 2020 lead by a highly experienced team, who brings with them decades of experience and an excellent network within the beverage industry. Joining the team is Michael Rieck, Senior Vice President of Sales in North America formerly of Schieffelin & Somerset, Bacardi, Charmer Industries NY, Blackheath Beverage Group and Stillhouse Spirits Co., who adds over 25 years of industry experience and expertise to the company. In addition, Chester Brandes is joining as Senior Advisor. Having been the President of Finlandia Vodka, SVP Global Sales of Cruzan Rum, and President & CEO of Imperial Brands, Brandes brings over 45 years of industry experience to Miami Cocktail Company.

About Miami Cocktail Company

Founded by spirits industry and hospitality veterans Ross Graham and Simon Benstead, Miami Cocktail Co. has evolved into a leading ready-to-serve organic craft cocktail company based in Wynwood, Miami. Made with organic, authentic and wholesome ingredients, Miami Cocktail Co. beverages are wine-based, all natural and gluten-free cocktails with no additives, preservatives, artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, or negligible sulfites. Miami Cocktail Co. Small Batch Originals are available in 750-ml. bottles of three distinct delicious varieties – Sunset Sangria, Blood Orange Mimosa and Copper Pot Margarita – using wine as each cocktail base and only real fruit and fruit juices to finish the cocktails. 100 calories per serving, SRP $14.99. The ready-to-drink, wine-based Organic SPRITZ line comes in five vibrant pastel BPA-free cans, including Organic Bellini, Margarita, Mimosa, Paloma and Sangria SPRITZ. 110 calories per serving, SRP $12.99 per 4-pack of 8.4 ounce cans.

For More Information

miamicocktail.com