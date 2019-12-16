Traverse City Whiskey Co. Appoints CFO

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich.— Traverse City Whiskey Co. (TCWC), the award-winning craft whiskey brand in upstate Michigan, announced the hiring of Andrea K. Yorgy as the company’s first Chief Financial Officer. Andrea, CPA, MBA, joins “The Whiskey of the North” with 20+ years of experience, most notably as finance department lead for Angel’s Envy Bourbon from startup through the acquisition by Bacardi.

Andrea is a results-oriented professional with 20+ years relevant experience in finance. After 14 years in public accounting, servicing over 180 clients, she made the transition to work exclusively in the distilled spirits industry and has worked on many brands at different stages – from start up to established brands. Most notably, she led the Finance department for Angel’s Envy Bourbon, playing an integral role in seeing that start up through their acquisition by Bacardi and financing efforts involving the construction of a new distillery and brand home in Downtown Louisville, Kentucky.

Her core competencies include strategy, brand development, financial oversight, financial accounting, cost accounting, financial modeling, cash flow projections, treasury functions, and human resource management, among many other relevant skills.

She started Spirited Consultants after realizing that many spirits brands need C-suite help on a fractional basis and that there were a limited amount of organizations willing to service brands in this manner that had the necessary distilled spirits experience. Andrea is proud to have built a team of spirits industry professionals that can assist clients in all areas of Finance, Operations and Marketing.

Personally, Andrea resides in Louisville, Kentucky with her husband, three school age boys and two dogs. She spends much of her personal time participating in her kid’s activities including many hours at the archery range and baseball fields, as well as enjoying Bourbon Country with friends.

