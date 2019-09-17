Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Malt Whiskey Returns

LOUISVILLE, Ky.– Woodford Reserve announces the re-release of Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Malt, a whiskey based on historical recipes and influenced by Woodford Reserve Bourbon. The grain-forward whiskey sold out within two months after originally hitting shelves in June 2018.

The Malt is a permanent extension to the Woodford Reserve portfolio, which includes the original Woodford Reserve Bourbon, Woodford Reserve Double Oaked, Woodford Reserve Rye and Woodford Reserve Wheat, which released earlier this summer.

Created by Master Distiller Chris Morris, the Malt expression illustrates his keen eye for craftsmanship while keeping the integral character of Woodford Reserve at heart. Woodford Reserve Malt is being re-released for purchase globally beginning in September 2019.

The grain bill is 51 percent malt, resulting in a whiskey that complements the nutty characteristics found in the original Woodford Reserve.

“We are pleased to announce Woodford Reserve Malt is once again available to our consumers,” Morris said. “The demand for this special liquid was remarkable, and we are excited to have the product available once again.”

Coming out of Prohibition, the Federal Government approved four straight whiskey standards: Bourbon, Rye, Wheat, and Malt. These reflected the types of whiskeys produced in the United States prior to Prohibition. While most people associate malt whiskey with Scotland, Kentucky has a pre-Prohibition history of malt whiskey production. Woodford Reserve Malt draws upon this heritage for inspiration.

Woodford Reserve Malt is produced with the same heritage and tradition that surrounds the iconic Woodford Reserve Distillery in Versailles, Kentucky. Since the mid-1800s, the site has been known for its visionary approach to distilling and is today is visited by more than140,000 visitors each year.

Woodford Reserve Malt presents at 90.4 proof, with a suggested retail price of $34.99 for a 750ml bottle.

Tasting Notes for Woodford Reserve Malt

Color: Warm Umber

Aroma: Soft nutty notes drizzled with light caramel and milk chocolate coat a light layer of tropical fruit character. Delicate hints of brown spice, mint, brown sugar and soft oak float beneath.

Taste: Dark chocolate and caramel covered nuts are dried out with a sprinkle of cocoa and brown spice. Faint ripe tropical fruit brighten a trace of toasted coconut and oak.

Finish: Nutty with a subtly sweet chocolate malt note that endures.

About Woodford Reserve

Woodford Reserve, “Presenting Sponsor of the Kentucky Derby,” is crafted at the historic Woodford Reserve Distillery, tucked in the heart of thoroughbred country in Versailles, Kentucky. A National Historic Landmark, the Woodford Reserve Distillery represents craftsmanship with a balance of historic heritage and modern practices. Woodford Reserve is a product of the Brown-Forman Corporation, a premier producer and marketer of fine quality beverage alcohol brands including Jack Daniel’s, Finlandia, Korbel, Tequila Herradura, Old Forester, Sonoma-Cutrer and Chambord. Please enjoy your bourbon responsibly. To learn more about Woodford Reserve, visit us woodfordreserve.com or check us out on Facebook at facebook.com/woodfordreserve. Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Malt Whiskey, 45.2% Alc. by Vol., produced and bottled by the Woodford Reserve Distillery, Versailles, KY ©2019.