Ethyl Ambrosia Launches Premium Alcoholic Dessert Shots

AUSTIN, Texas— Ethyl Ambrosia has launched a premium line of boozy dessert shots just in time for the holidays, which will make your next gathering stand apart from the rest. The name Ethyl Ambrosia comes from the German word Ethyl: a radical group of atoms found in alcohol, and Ambrosia: meaning “food of the gods” in Greek mythology. Put these two together, and you get a sophisticated alcoholic dessert shot perfect for gift giving or a unique libation at any gathering including holiday parties, birthdays, bachelorette parties, bridal showers, or even tailgating.

The product was ideated by founder Dee Dee Bryant, formerly of FritoLay North America and Conagra Foods, who wanted to create a memorable, elevated yet approachable way for people to celebrate. “Our brand is uniquely crafted to provide the nostalgia and carefree feelings from your younger years, but with the product quality and sophistication you deserve today,” said Bryant. “We focus on that special, celebratory moment of coming together with your family or friends – and it doesn’t hurt that it’s photo-friendly, too!”

Formulated by top food scientist and current chief of staff of PepsiCo International’s Research and Development team, Mike Eisenmenger Ph.D., developed a proprietary seaweed-based gel, making Ethyl vegan friendly and naturally shelf stable for up to 9 months. Each shot contains 15% alcohol and is derived from a wine base, which means that these shots can be shipped directly to your door. There are currently seven flavors available for customers to choose from, with more exciting flavors in the works. Current flavors include Rosé, Mojito, Moscow Mule, and four colors of Citrus Punch (green, orange, blue and red). Ethyl Ambrosia’s boxes include 20 gel dessert shots, and flavors can be mixed and matched within the box however you see fit.

The most innovative part of these shots is the patent- pending, Insta-worthy packaging. These shots come in sophisticated, ready-to-serve mini stemware cups that completely change the way anyone will take a gel shot again. No longer do you have to use your finger to get the gel out, because the cups allow the user to twist the stem to unlock, then push up to easily consume the gel with no mess.

A package of gel shots is $65 with free shipping and contains 20 shots. They are now available to order online for delivery to Alaska, California, Florida, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, Texas and Washington D.C. with more states coming soon. To learn more or order Ethyl Ambrosia boozy gel dessert shots to be delivered to you today, visit ethylambrosia.com.

Ethyl Ambrosia is a boozy dessert company founded by Dee Dee Bryant out of a love and passion for bringing people together. The company offers premium vegan dessert shots conveniently delivered directly to the consumer, giving them the freedom of their younger years but with a sophisticated touch.

