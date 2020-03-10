Tequila Cazadores Introduces Añejo Cristalino to its Portfolio

NEW YORK — Tequila Cazadores is proud to introduce Añejo Cristalino to its family of simple, high-quality, 100% blue agave tequilas from the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico. Born from Cazadores’ age-old family recipe and tried-and-true production methods, the brand’s new Añejo Cristalino tequila takes a more modern approach to fermentation and filtration to achieve a tequila with the appearance of a blanco and the palate of a full-bodied añejo.

After distillation, Añejo Cristalino ages in small oak barrels for over two years, allowing the liquid to have more contact with the wood and achieve a consistently smooth, complex vanilla flavor. The liquid is then filtered through activated charcoal and stripped of all caramel coloring while still maintaining the brand’s signature sweet taste. The result is a transparent añejo tequila with notes of walnuts, apples, and toasted wood.

“After years of refining our process, we are thrilled to finally share Tequila Cazadores Añejo Cristalino with the world,” said Jesus Susunaga Acosta, Tequila Cazadores Master Blender. “Making great tequila is not just about the quality of the ingredients, it’s a labor of love that requires dedication and patience. We’ve taken the time to perfect Añejo Cristalino—our most elegant tequila—and we’re confident that after one sip, those who consistently choose light, clear tequilas will also come to appreciate a full-bodied añejo palate.”

Añejo Cristalino made its official debut last night in New York City with a “Colorless” Dinner co-hosted by Chef Aarón Sánchez. The monochrome meal, which consisted entirely of authentic Mexican dishes stripped of all color but still rich and complex in flavor, underscored that appearances can sometimes be deceiving. The dinner and paired cocktails served as another reminder that Añejo Cristalino defies expectations of what a clear tequila is “supposed” to be.

Created in 1922 by Don José Maria Bañuelos in Arandas, Mexcio, the Cazadores recipe was kept a family secret for fifty years before it was introduced to the public. While the production process has since evolved, the brand’s core belief remains the same — hard work, consistency, and attention to detail are paramount to creating every bottle of Tequila Cazadores.

Tequila Cazadores Anejo Cristalino is now available at select spirits retailers nationwide with the suggested retail price of $39.99. It is also available to purchase online via Drizly.

Tequila CAZADORES® is one of the most popular premium tequilas in Mexico and the United States. Tequila CAZADORES® is made with 100% blue agave grown, harvested and distilled in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, recognized as the premier agave growing region in the world, resulting in a smoother, more flavorful taste. The Tequila CAZADORES® brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. www.CAZADORES.com.

