Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey Debuts New Short Film in Beauty of Blend Campaign

NEW YORK— 2020 brings with it the launch of the exciting new extension of “Beauty of Blend,” the global campaign from the world’s second largest Irish whiskey Tullamore D.E.W. This work extols the virtues of blending, of breaking down barriers, of embracing and celebrating the beauty of us.

The work aims to open a window onto the human blend and our motivations for blending – and who better to do this than Tullamore D.E.W., Ireland’s Original Triple Blended Whiskey. The campaign features digital, social and out of home advertising including a multi-panel digital screen display in New York’s iconic Times Square. Longer form video assets will also appear across mediums in both 30 and 60-second iterations on YouTube, streaming services and video on demand platforms.

Beauty of Blend was shot by the acclaimed director Valentin Petit through Division Paris. To create the voiceovers in the piece, the brand enlisted the help of up & coming MC artists and poets, asking them to express their own unique interpretation of the power of blend. For the U.S. campaign, Tullamore D.E.W. worked with Genesis Elijah, a UK-based spoken word artist who lent his voice to narrate the piece as a single bottle of Tullamore D.E.W. is passed between people in different places and cultures to show the connective thread that exists in us.

Global Brand Director, Chin Ru Foo said, “Tullamore D.E.W. is on a mission to encourage the world to blend. What is true of our whiskey, we are a blend of three types of different Irish whiskeys, we also believe is true of humanity. When we blend with other people and ideas, then we become richer as individuals and in turn the world becomes a wiser, richer and more open place”.

Chin Ru Foo, added; “Our ambitious vision is reflected in the major investments we’ve made in our brand home. Our state-of-the-art distillery combined with our quality liquid and exciting campaign idea puts us in a great position for further growth. This is the start of an exciting year for the brand so watch this space.”

Within the spirits category, Irish whiskey is one of the fastest growing in the world and Tullamore D.E.W. is the world’s second largest Irish whiskey. Brand owner, William Grant & Sons has ambitious plans for the brand, having already invested over $100 million in a state-of-the-art distillery.

To help bring the message of Beauty of Blend to life in the run up to St. Patrick’s Day the brand will also continue its successful O’Everyone initiative in the US, in which everyone can be Irish for the holiday – maintaining the brand identity of inclusiveness and community.

About Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey

Tullamore D.E.W. is the second largest Irish whiskey in the world in the fastest growing category. With an intriguing smooth yet complex character, Tullamore D.E.W. is triple distilled, but is also a unique blend of all three types of Irish whiskeys; the pot still, malt and grain whiskeys. As a result, Tullamore D.E.W. is three times smoother with an added gentle complexity. Tullamore D.E.W. was the first and remains one of the few international Irish whiskeys to pioneer this blend of three.

Created in 1829, the brand’s strong heritage started in Tullamore, a town in the heart of Ireland, and was fostered by the vision of an early founder Daniel E. Williams, whose initials live on the bottle to this day. In 2014, Tullamore D.E.W. was brought back to its roots with the opening of a new distillery in the town of Tullamore, which returned whiskey production to the town 60 years after the original distillery closed its doors.

About William Grant & Sons

William Grant & Sons Holdings Ltd. is an independent family-owned distiller headquartered in the United Kingdom and founded by William Grant in 1887. Today, the global premium spirits company is run by the fifth generation of his family and distils some of the world’s leading brands of Scotch whisky, including the world’s most awarded single malt Glenfiddich®, The Balvenie® range of handcrafted single malts and the world’s third largest blended Scotch, Grant’s®, as well as other iconic spirits brands such as Hendrick’s® Gin, Sailor Jerry® Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W.® Irish Whiskey, Monkey Shoulder® Blended Malt Scotch Whisky and Drambuie® Scotch Liqueur.

William Grant & Sons has been honored as “Distiller of the Year” by the prestigious International Wine & Spirit Competition and International Spirits Challenge 12 times over the past 13 years, including the most recent award in 2019.

Founded in 1964, William Grant & Sons USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of William Grant & Sons, Ltd. and features one of the fastest growing spirits portfolios in the US with brands including Glenfiddich, The Balvenie, Hendrick’s Gin, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Drambuie, Milagro Tequila, Fistful of Bourbon, Grant’s, Hudson Whiskey, Gibson’s Finest, Monkey Shoulder, Clan MacGregor, Reyka Vodka, Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur, Flor de Caña Rum, The Knot and Raynal French Brandy. For more information on the company and its brands, please visit www.williamgrantusa.com.

