Shelco Filters Completes 20,000 Square Foot Expansion

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (October 31, 2017) – In order to meet increased demand for its ultra-premium MicroVantage line of filters and cartridges, Shelco Filters has expanded its manufacturing facility by more than 20,000 square feet. The expansion, which was completed this month, will be dedicated to the production and testing of the company’s pleating operation for the popular MicroVantage filter cartridges and other Shelco products.

Shelco’s MicroVantage pleated cartridges, membrane cartridges and high-purity cartridges are designed to meet and exceed the demanding specifications of a wide spectrum of today’s industries – from food and beverage to chemicals, gases and paints. The line, which is sold directly through Shelco as well as in all major distribution outlets, includes sanitary filter housings and high-purity housings for critical and demanding applications that require maximum durability, ease-of-use and value.

“By focusing on developing cost-effective and efficient filters that meet the demands of today’s growing economy, we were able to increase our business to such an extent that we outgrew our existing space,” said Robert LeConche, president and CEO of Shelco. “We were fortunate that we could expand at our current location to create the additional manufacturing space and we look forward to a strong future making the best filters on the market.”

Founded in 1973, Shelco (www.shelco.com) offers one of the most extensive lines of filters and cartridges, distributed and sold throughout the world. The company’s product lines meet the needs of countless industrial and high-purity applications, including water and other in-plant liquids, gases, foods, beverages, chemical, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, photographic solutions, fuels, lubricants, paints and coatings, plating solutions and more. Additionally, Shelco offers a complete line of industrial cartridge and bag housing along with a complete line of disposable bags.