Flavor Producers, LLC Acquires Flavormatic Industries, Inc.

West Hills, Calif. — Flavor Producers, LLC announces that it has acquired Flavormatic Industries, Inc. of Wappingers Falls, NY. Included in the acquisition are all Intellectual Property including Flavormatic’s flavor library, equipment, customer and supplier lists, and brands. Flavor Producers will also access new markets including coffee where the company hopes to complement Flavormatic flavors with new organic and natural flavors for their customers.

Jeff Harris, CEO of Flavor Producers said “The acquisition of Flavormatic is consistent with our growth strategy to expand our customer base and broaden our technical capabilities. By combining our R&D expertise with Flavormatic’s, we are offering our customers a broader range of solutions and resources.”

Flavor Producers is one of the fastest growing independent flavor companies in North America with R&D and manufacturing across three sites in Valencia, CA; Cincinnati, OH and Linden, NJ. For more information, please call us at 661.257.3400, email us at Info@flavorproducers.com or visit us at www.Flavorproducers.com.