Nestlé and Nuritas Aim to Discover Food-Derived Bioactive Peptides

DUBLIN & VEVEY, Switzerland — Nestlé and Nuritas have entered into a collaboration aiming at discovering bioactive peptide networks within specific target areas of significant value.

In order to achieve the common goal, Nuritas will deploy its award-winning and novel technology platform, which uses Artificial Intelligence and DNA analysis to predict, unlock, and validate highly efficacious peptides, exclusively from natural food sources. Nestlé will use their considerable scientific know-how and applications expertise to validate the efficacy of these new discoveries within the target applications.

“At Nuritas our mission is to positively impact billions of lives worldwide and we therefore are delighted to be collaborating with Nestlé, the world’s largest food and beverage company on such an important project. We are really looking forward to beginning this impactful journey together”, said Nora Khaldi, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Nuritas.

Richard Stadler at the Nestlé Research Centre said: “As our understanding of food and nutrition continues to grow, our global research and development network is looking ahead to discover how we can help enhance quality of life and contribute to a healthier future for everyone. Research partnerships such as that with Nuritas help us achieve that goal.”

“The fruition of our collaboration carries the promise to be truly industry-changing” said Emmet Browne CEO at Nuritas. “We are very excited to partner with Nestle as they look to continue their own admirable purpose to help shape a better and healthier world.”

Nuritas is a rapidly growing, award-winning digital biotechnology and R&D company which has created remarkable interest globally for its peptide-finding platform capabilities.

About Nestlé

Nestlé is the world’s largest food and beverage company. It is present in 191 countries around the world, and its 328,000 employees are committed to Nestlé’s purpose of enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future. Nestlé offers a wide portfolio of products and services for people and their pets throughout their lives. Its more than 2000 brands range from global icons like Nescafé orNespresso to local favourites like Shredded Wheat. Company performance is driven by its Nutrition, Health and Wellness strategy. Nestlé is based in the Swiss town of Vevey where it was founded more than 150 years ago.

About Nuritas

Founded in 2014, Nuritas is revolutionising the discovery of novel, natural and scientifically proven active ingredients that can manage and improve human health. The company’s disruptive computational approach to discovery uses artificial intelligence, deep learning and genomics to rapidly and efficiently predict and then provide access to the most health-benefitting components hidden within food, called peptides.

Nuritas has received global recognition for the impact its innovative technology will have on the future of food and health. This includes winning the overall Innovation Award at the Forbes Reinventing America Summit in 2015, the Nutrition Capital Network Venture competition in October 2016 and support from EU Horizon 2020 in 2016 for a peptide that carries the potential to prevent prediabetic patients from developing diabetes.

