Blue Pacific Flavors and McCormick Collaborate for High-Impact Powdered Flavors

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.– A new collaboration between Blue Pacific Flavors and McCormick & Company will market non-GMO, natural flavors with FlavorCell, a technology of McCormick’s Flavor Solutions business segment, to provide high-impact, encapsulated flavor delivery in powdered beverages, confectionery and bakery products. The distribution agreement provides Blue Pacific with access to a proprietary, patented-technology platform to provide its customers with encapsulated natural flavors that offer superior taste, solubility and shelf life.

“Higher quality and better tasting powdered beverages are becoming a preferred option for Millennials and Gen Z who want beverages that offer authentic taste and convenience, and share their values in sustainability,” said Blue Pacific Flavors CEO Donald Wilkes.

Blue Pacific/McCormick FlavorCell products provide high aroma and full, multi-dimensional flavor delivery when compared to traditional spray dried flavors. The patented technology improves shelf-stability of citrus and other fruit flavors and typically has a two-year shelf life. In addition to powdered beverage applications, the company will promote these products for a wide range of applications including bakery and confection. Blue Pacific Flavors will distribute McCormick’s existing FlavorCell flavors and offer custom designed flavors featuring Blue Pacific Flavor’s signature natural fruit flavor keys.

“We see substantial interest in higher quality, encapsulated natural flavors from our core natural food and beverage clients. Our customers are looking for flavors that have stronger aroma and more authentic flavor impact than traditional spray-dried flavors,” Wilkes added.

The McCormick Flavor Solutions business segment brings a balance of art & science to the flavor creation process and develops solutions for a wide range of food & beverage categories using its broad array of capabilities, including: spices, seasonings, flavors, modulation and encapsulation technologies.

“At McCormick, we are excited to work with Blue Pacific to bring the benefits of FlavorCell to new markets and to help more product developers overcome challenges on their way to creating memorable, consumer-preferred taste experiences,” notes Megan Ford, President, McCormick US & Latin America Flavor Solutions.

Blue Pacific Flavors develops natural and certified organic fruit and sweet flavors for a broad range of food applications including beverages, fruit preparations, dairy (yogurt and milk), plant-based milks, ice cream, frozen desserts, bakery and nutritional foods and confectionery products. The company’s commitment to developing a mission-driven supply chain produces high quality sustainable ingredients that align with consumer values for authenticity, transparency and social justice.

About Blue Pacific Flavors

Headquartered in City of Industry, Calif., Blue Pacific Flavors is a world-class food and beverage flavor company with more than 35 years of management experience in the industry. Established in 1993, the company develops innovative natural and organic flavor and ingredient solutions for global food and beverage brands. Blue Pacific Flavors recently made a $1.5 million investment to double the size of its Flavor Creation & Culinary Innovation Center research and development laboratory. More information can be found at bluepacificflavors.com.

About McCormick & Company

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With $5.3 billion in annual sales, the company manufactures, markets and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry – retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Every day, no matter where or what you eat, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick. McCormick Brings the Joy of Flavor to Life.