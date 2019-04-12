Chemi Nutra Introduces VitaSperse-PA

AUSTIN, Texas– Chemi Nutra proudly announces the introduction of VitaSperse-PA, the world’s first liquid, 100 percent water dispersible, stable, patented, form of Mediator Phosphatidic Acid (PA). Mediator PA has a proven mechanism of action, whereby it activates and sustains mTOR signaling, which rapidly upregulates muscle protein synthesis (MPS) and lipid metabolism. Published studies have demonstrated that it can significantly accelerate muscle mass and strength gains, and also fat mass losses in men and women and even in poultry. To date, Mediator Phosphatidic Acid (PA) has been used in powdered formulations, two piece hard-shell capsules and soft gelatin capsules, but because it is a specialty formulated lipid based compound, it cannot be used in liquid applications.

VitaSperse-PA was developed in collaboration with Ingredient Innovations International (DBA 3i Solutions), Wooster, OH, a world leader in ingredient dispersion technology. “Almost 20 years ago we began working with 3i Solutions, as they perfected a 100 percent water soluble, stable, concentrated, highly bioavailable, form of our SerinAid PhosphatidylSerine (PS), which has been used for about 10 years in commercially sold mental performance beverages and shots. With 3i Solutions’ demonstrated capabilities and our combined applications and marketing work in functional drinks of all types, we are excited that our branded, clinically proven, Mediator PA can now be easily and effectively added to beverages, shots, liquids and gels — a rapidly evolving segment in the functional foods arena,” said Scott Hagerman, president of Chemi Nutra.

Charles Brain, president of 3i Solutions, said, “For more than 20 years, we have enjoyed partnering with Chemi Nutra, the leader and originator to the marketplace for novel, clinically validated, and proven safe, specialty health benefiting ingredient compounds including VitaSperse-PS, which is water dispersible SerinAid PS. Now we bring to the table our novel, VitaSperse dispersible technology that provides the most highly bioavailable, 100 percent water dispersible, stable, form of Mediator PA, for all liquid uses. 3i Solutions’ dispersible technology is the best in the world, and has been used in numerous commercial finished products for more than 25 years. We are thrilled to partner with Chemi Nutra with this first-to-market VitaSperse-PA, high quality, water dispersible PA ingredient, which will help them to expand its use into liquid applications like sports drinks and active lifestyle beverages.”

Chemi Nutra is one of the U.S. business units of parent company Chemi S.p.A., a privately held pharmaceutical/nutraceutical company, based in Milan, Italy. Chemi, with cGMP certified manufacturing facilities in Italy and Brazil, is best known in the U.S. nutritional arena for its introduction of its specialty, branded, patented and research supported, PhosphatidylSerine (PS) and Alpha-Glyceryl Phosphoryl Choline (A-GPC) mental and physical health benefiting nutritional ingredients.