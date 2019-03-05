HeatGenie Announces Rebrand, New Logo

AUSTIN, Texas— HeatGen (formerly HeatGenie), the leading innovator in self-heating, ready-to-drink (RTD) beverage packaging has rebranded, introducing a new name, logo and ‘Powered by HeatGen’ brand mark, making it easy for beverage manufacturers to let consumers know: this beverage will heat up when you want, where you want.

“HeatGenie is a pioneering company which for the past 9 years has developed the self-heating technology for the customer beverage category,” said Walter Robb, former CEO of Whole Foods Market and member of HeatGen’s board of directors. “HeatGenie is now ready to come to market and we are excited to announce HeatGen, a fresh and forward looking brand name that captures and communicates the exciting new customer beverage choices that HeatGen will offer working with all of our brand partners. The first HeatGen product will be available on shelf this summer.”

HeatGen brings to market a safe, patented, self-heating solution that integrates into packaging, allowing consumers to heat drinks on the go with a twist of the lid. For consumers who increasingly value convenience, this means a portable, single-use solution for hot beverages – coffee, tea, soup, bone broth, sake and more – in less than two minutes, wherever and whenever they please. HeatGen technology is environmentally safe and recyclable both before and after activation.

“We are proud to introduce a new brand identity for HeatGen at a pivotal point in the company’s timeline,” said Mark Turner, HeatGen president and CEO. “The logo features the letter H contained within a flame, conveying the warming nature of the technology. The name HeatGen speaks to both a new generation of consumers seeking convenience and portability and conveys the power of the product to generate heat on demand. This branding evolution sets the stage for a go-to-market strategy implementation. In short order, manufacturers will benefit from this visual differentiator as consumers begin to recognize and seek out the ‘Powered By HeatGen’ graphic.”

“HeatGen will change the way American consumers enjoy beverages for the better, so we wanted to create a sophisticated and compelling visual identity that is reflective of that value proposition,” said Brandt Mandrier, creative director of Catch Creative, an award-winning design firm HeatGen tapped to develop creative assets. “The new look simply communicates the value to consumer, looks great on-pack and integrates seamlessly with packaging in today’s sharp visual landscape.”

About HeatGen

Technology-meets-CPG best describes HeatGen, a revolutionary self-heating solution changing the way people consume hot beverages. HeatGen’s safe, patented solid-state thermal reaction technology allows CPG brands the ability to offer ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages that heat themselves in two minutes, in single-serving, one-use cans. HeatGen makes it possible for brands to provide what on-the-go consumers want – hot, delicious coffee, tea, soup, hot chocolate, sake and more, anytime, anywhere. HeatGen is the only company able to deliver a solution that is intuitive, safe, fast, compact, recyclable and low cost. The efficient heater integrates into standard beverage cans and allows consumers to enjoy their beverage “hot when they want it” with the twist of the lid.