Infused by Epic Launches Water Soluble Nanotechnology

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— Infused By Epic has announced the launch of their water soluble nanotechnology, available in both liquid and powder form. What this means for the consumer is at least five times greater absorption and faster onset of around 10 minutes. Infused By Epic is a leader in the Nano Materials space, specializing in targeted delivery of CBD and other phytocannabinoids and making it easy for manufacturers to formulate Nano CBD ingredients into their existing product lines and create new ones. When mixed into any food or beverage, Infused by Epic is the perfect raw ingredient, delivering the higher bio-availability and faster onset which is so important to the consumer for the mitigation of things like pain, anxiety and sleeplessness.

The average bioavailability of conventional oil-based CBD is around 5-35%, due to complex digestion factors including fatty acids in the diet, liver enzyme performance, and particle size. Many CBD formulations simply dissolve cannabis extracts into a vegetable oil base such as Coconut oil (MCT) or olive oil, rendering only a fraction of the active ingredient effective. CBD oil is broken down and made water soluble by the GI tract in order to be absorbed – a process which is inherently slow and leads to a large amount of the active molecule Cannabidiol being excreted by the body.

“Our goal is to bring to market the most bioavailable form of CBD possible” said Dr. Allen Manison, DC, DACBSP, CSES. Chief Science Officer of Noetic Nutraceuticals, NNlifestyle.com, Noetic Nutraceuticals, LLC. “Our Proprietary CBD Nano bursts with Infused by Epic Nano technology, allowing us to achieve results previously unattainable compared to conventional CBD delivery methods. We are excited to be working with Infused by Epic to help formulate the best products to optimize health and support a healthy lifestyle.”

Less is more with a nanotechnology CBD such as EPIC. Infused by Epic products are already water soluble and coated with the same lipids used in conventional formulations, however they are arranged differently, which makes all the difference in biochemistry. Engineered to work in harmony with the human body, which is made up of cells that are 90% water, Infused by Epic does the unthinkable and creates a market-disrupting 5x more bio-available liquid and powder form of water-soluble product that results in faster delivery of a more complete, high-potency CBD.

Developed by seasoned medical entrepreneur CEO Diana Starr Langley and nanotechnology expert COO Kalon Baird, Infused By EpicTM originated as part of a holistic healing approach to Baird’s mother’s battle with breast cancer – a story with a happy ending. Now, consumers can benefit from the same powerful nanotechnology. Just like collagen powder, Infused By Epic can be mixed into any food or water-based beverage to provide significantly faster benefits of nearly 100% potency CBD.

“Water-soluble CBD is so easy to include in your daily diet,” explained celebrity “Fit Foodie” Chef Mareya Ibrahim. “It is nature’s ideal supplement to reduce inflammation and keep you feeling like your best self.”

Infused By Epic is an ideal addition to a lifestyle of health and wellness, providing a highly potent, bio-available form of CBD for the faster onset and more complete absorption of oral, sublingual, transdermal, ocular, and other CBD delivery systems. Learn more about Infused By Epic liquid and powders at InfusedByEpic.com, available now to product manufacturers as an additive to their current products. Also discover a wide variety of EPIC products available for white label purchase. Infused By Epic products guarantee maximum potency and the highest-quality consumer wellness benefits. For more information, visit InfusedByEpic.com.