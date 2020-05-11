APRU Announces Development of Proprietary Water Soluble Kratom Extract

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The Apple Rush Company, Inc. (US OTC PINK: APRU) (the “company”), a beverage maker, manufacture of unique consumer brands and CBD and Kratom products and drinks, announced today that it has developed a proprietary water soluble kratom extract.

“Kratom alkaloids are not generally soluble in water, however with a lot of development in our lab we have created a fully water soluble extract that can be blended directly into any beverage. This water-soluble extract can be used to make many different products in the future and allows us to be able to mask the flavors to produce a kratom product that will appeal to the largest base of consumers. Mitragynine, the active ingredient in our water soluble extract is a bitter alkaloid that is difficult to mask and we have created a product that works for many applications,” said Tony Torgerud, CEO of Apple Rush.

Apple Rush Company, Inc., will continue to develop exciting products that enhance the lives of consumers. Our focus will be on developing products that complement our existing lines and provide shareholders the greatest value in the current markets. We will take on projects that will help the underlying fundamentals of the company without taking focus away from our flagship Apple Rush brand. Our continued APRU Brands development will come with additional beverages in the future with several different functional benefits. We have included a short video showing a couple versions of our extract actually dissolving evenly into plain water at youtu.be/aSa1Ddqbr9w. This technology is available for both white label and private label applications.

About The Apple Rush Company, Inc.

The Apple Rush Company, Inc., through its subsidiary APRU, LLC, is a distributor of cpg products under the trademarked Apple Rush brand and other labels. The Apple Rush brand has more than 47 years of existence in the natural beverage industry. As a historical leader in the organic and natural beverage sector our goal is to also become the leader in the distribution of anhydrous hemp oil products nationwide. For more information, please go to applerush.com and aprubrands.com.

For More Information:

http://www.aprubrands.com