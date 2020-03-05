Cold Brew Technology Innovators Join Forces for U.S. Roadshow

MOORESTOWN, N.J.— This week kicked off a six city Cold Brew Roadshow, bringing industry leaders BKON, Enhanced Beverage Solutions and Alto Cold Brew together to help brands capitalize on the growing cold brew opportunity.

Cold coffee beverages are predicted to make up more than 50% of coffee shop revenue over the next year. The brand collaboration is supporting the coffee and beverage industries with opportunities to maximize their cold coffee potential. Attendees will learn from the three brands, who are in their individual ways, breaking the mold and creating innovative cold brew solutions.

“We felt it was important to make cold brew education more accessible,” said Jim Lewis, President of Enhanced Beverage Solutions. “The explosion of cold brew popularity has made the category a winning opportunity for brands. It’s important for companies to stay on top of the trends and new advances that will set their product apart.”

Roadshow stops will include interactive learning and beverage innovation labs, where participants will gain practical and hands on knowledge. Topics covered include everything from brewing techniques, outsource manufacturing, and shelf-stable cold brew advances, to nitro infusion, dispensing equipment, and specialty beverages.

The roadshow kicked off at Klatch Coffee Roastery & Training Lab in LA this week. Next stop is Coffee Fest New York, which is held in conjunction with the International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York and the Healthy Food Expo New York. There, the brands will collaborate in a joint space as part of the event’s Cold Brew Headquarters, complete with a live Beverage Innovation Lab.

Additional cities, dates and locations include:

Austin, TX – March 24, 2020 – Greater Goods Coffee Co.

Kansas City, MO – May 19, 2020 – Workbench

Philadelphia, PA – June, 17, 2020 – BKON

Fall dates and locations will include stops in Nashville and San Francisco.

“We’re thrilled to be participating in the Cold Brew Roadshow,” said BKON CEO Dean Vastardis. “BKON has a history of helping brands expand possibilities. The Roadshow will help interested participants gain the knowledge to scale their commercial cold brew programs.”

The Roadshow tour is the brainchild of Enhanced Beverage Solutions who partnered with BKON and Alto Cold Brew as presenting sponsors because of the combined leadership of the three brands in the market. Other sponsoring brands include Monin, Pacific Foods Barista Series and Atosa.

For more information and to register, visit enhancedbeveragesolutions.com/2020-road-show.

About Enhanced Beverage Solutions

After spending years owning, operating, and consulting within the specialty coffee, craft beer and fine wine industries, team members merged experiences to create Enhanced Beverage Solutions. Enhanced Beverage Solutions creates cutting-edge technology to provide specialty coffee shops, chains, convenience stores and restaurants around the world an unparalleled opportunity to increase business efficiency, while continually improving the quality and consistency of beverages served. Known for their strategic, patented technology of nitrogen infusion, Enhanced Beverage Solutions takes beverage menus to a new level.



About BKON

BKON accelerates brands to cold coffee greatness. We are relentlessly focused on innovating systems for the world of craft refreshment with our RAIN™ (Reverse Atmospheric Infusion®) technology. Brand partners experience the power of RAIN first hand with cold coffee extracts that offer high definition flavor and unmatched stability advantages. For more information visit bkonbrew.com. Stay connected on Instagram @bkonbrew.