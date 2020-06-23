enVista Launches Accelerate Solutions to Help Companies Fast-Track Capabilities and Results

INDIANAPOLIS – enVista, a global software solutions and consulting services firm, optimizing and transforming physical and digital commerce, announces today that it has launched Accelerate Solutions, a cross-section of enVista’s end-to-end supply chain and commerce solutions, that strategically deliver critical business results and capabilities within an accelerated timeframe, leveraging enVista’s nimble solutions, proven methodologies and deep domain expertise.

enVista CEO Jim Barnes said, “Speed is mission-critical to meet evolving demands in today’s market. enVista is helping companies leverage our proven solutions and deep domain expertise in an accelerated timeframe to deliver quick-hit results that make a significant impact on efficiencies, business intelligence, customer service, profitability and competitive advantage.”

Barnes added, “enVista scales projects and scope to meet clients’ needs; sometimes our clients need full transformational projects, but sometimes it’s imperative they expedite targeted capabilities and business outcomes. We are uniquely structured to quickly and successfully deploy highly experienced, agile consulting teams and SaaS-based solutions in order to deliver critical capabilities for clients in a matter of weeks. It is not the big that eat the small; it is the fast that eat the slow. enVista clients are attaining competitive advantage through accelerated results.”

enVista’s Accelerate solutions are delivered in weeks or days, depending on the size and scope of the project, and represent a portion of enVista’s end-to-end commerce and supply chain capabilities.

enVista’s Accelerate Solutions

Accelerate OmniChannel Fulfillment

Accelerate BOPIS (2 to 3 weeks) – Rapidly enable buy online pick up in store

Accelerate BORIS (4 to 6 weeks) – Rapidly enable buy online return in store

Accelerate BORAC (3 to 5 weeks) – Rapidly enable curbside pickup / click-and-collect

Accelerate Ship from Store (3 to 4 weeks) – Rapidly enable ship to store fulfillment

Accelerate Pop-Up Stores (2 to 4 weeks) – Rapidly stand up pop up stores

Accelerate Dropship (6 to 10 weeks) -Rapidly enable drop ship from vendor or 3PL

Accelerate Micro Fulfillment (12 to 16 weeks)–Rapidly design and deploy microfulfillment centers

Accelerate Unified Commerce

Accelerate eCommerce(8 to 12 weeks) – Leverage enVista’s digital commerce, order management and transportation solutions to rapidly enable optimized digital commerce, parcel shipping and transportation spend management

Accelerate Order Management (OMS)(8 to 20 weeks) – Rapidly integrate a best-in-class OMS to optimize order orchestration and omnichannel fulfillment

Accelerate Point of Sale(POS) (8 to 20 weeks) – Deploy next gen POS across your store network

Accelerate Omnichannel fulfillment (2 to 8 weeks)– Rapidly enable a full range of omnichannel fulfillment options to adapt and deliver against consumer expectations. See full capabilities above.

Accelerate Dropship (6 to 10 weeks)– Quickly leverage vendor dropship to increase item assortment, while decreasing inventory costs. Decrease vendor onboarding timeframes and cost

Accelerate Product Information Management(PIM) (8 to 20 weeks) – Easily manage and publish a single version of item attributes across all locations and channels

Accelerate EDI & Vendor Onboarding (1 week to 6 weeks)- Leverage our integration platform to dramatically reduce vendor onboarding timeframes and EDI costs

Accelerate integration Platform as aService (iPaaS)(1 week to 4 weeks) – Leverage our integration framework to rapidly integrate B2B and Cloud to Cloud platforms

Accelerate a Single View(8 to 20 weeks) – Rapidly obtain an enterprise view of inventory, order, item, customer, payments, and shipments – a critical requirement for a unified customer experience

Accelerate Shipment Expectation Management (1 week to 6 weeks) – Enable consumers to track their packages from order capture thru delivery

Accelerate Store Operations

Accelerate Store IT (2 to 6 weeks)– Rapidly implement store technology and infrastructure

Accelerate Store Operations (1 to 4 weeks) – Quickly train store associates on existing or new operational changes and enact optimal processes, including omnichannel fulfillment capabilities like ship from store, BOPIS, curbside delivery, and more

Accelerate Holiday Readiness (2 to 4 weeks) –Determine how to improve operational readiness in stores, train staff and leverage processes to improve service and efficiencies ahead of the holidays by leveraging enVista’s store operations, omnichannel and workforce management expertise

Accelerate DC & Supply Chain Optimization

Accelerate Robotics(12 to 16 weeks) – Rapidly deploy collaborative robots in distribution centers

Accelerate Inventory Optimization (8 to 12 weeks) – Rapidly analyze product flow and inventory demand to determine optimal inventory levels and positioning across your supply chain network

Accelerate Supply Chain Execution Systems & Data Collection (16 to 24 weeks) – Leverage nearly 20 years of systems implementation experience and deep technical/functional expertise to rapidly select and deploy the optimal systems and hardware solutions

Accelerate Slotting (2-8 weeks) – Deploy Slotting as a Service to improve operational efficiencies

Accelerate eCommerce Fulfillment(4 to 16 weeks) – Optimize processes and existing DCs to improve capacity and fulfillment capabilities

Accelerate LEAN Process Improvements(2 to 4 weeks) – Determine operational changes that can be quickly implemented to drive labor efficiencies and savings

Accelerate Workforce Management(2 to 8 weeks) – Leverage our data standards, labor management system, training and incentive programs to quickly improve labor performance

Accelerate Holiday Readiness (4 to 8 weeks) – Quickly determine how to improve operational readiness in distribution centers, train staff and leverage processes to improve service and efficiencies

Accelerate Transportation

· Accelerate ROI(4 to 8 weeks) – Optimize transportation networks, modes, and carrier selection to fund new enterprise projects

· Accelerate Visibility(2 to 6 weeks) – Rapidly enable global transportation visibility to turn data into insights

· Accelerate Direct to Consumer Shipping (3 to 6 weeks) –Quickly implement and integrate with parcel shipping system

· Accelerate Sourcing(6 to 8 weeks) – Evaluate carrier rates to optimize transportation costs

· Accelerate TMS(10 to 16 weeks) – Rapidly deploy SaaS-based TMS to optimize transportation operations and reduce cost

Accelerate Information Technology (IT)

Accelerate Managed Services(2 to 6 Weeks) – Quickly leverage experts to help manage your IT operations

Accelerate Cloud (4 to 12 Weeks)– Rapidly move your applications to a cloud environment

Accelerate Hosting (3 to 6 weeks) – Quickly move applications to our hosted environment for backup and security

Accelerate Data Security (1 week to 4 weeks) – Leverage our data security experts to monitor and protect your data against cybersecurity threats

Accelerate Adoption & Intelligence

Accelerate Change Management (8 to 24 weeks) – Leverage change management experts to enable program adoption throughout your organization

Accelerate BI (4 to 16 weeks) – Determine areas for increased business intelligence and control and quickly leverage enabling technologies for improved insights and decision-making

Accelerate Emerging Technologies (4 to 12 weeks) – Leverage our experts to rapidly deploy emerging technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), virtual reality (VR) and machine learning (ML) to solve complex challenges

