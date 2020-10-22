KO Distilling Releases Bottled-in-Bond Distiller’s Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Manassas, VA – KO Distilling has announced the launch of its Bottled-in-Bond Distiller’s Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Hand-crafted from local Virginia corn, wheat and malted barley in one distilling season, the bourbon is aged for four years in charred new American Oak barrels. The result is KO Distilling’s first Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon, which also pays homage to the 400th anniversary of distilled spirits in the United States.

“Four centuries ago, the first American whiskey was distilled in Virginia, giving birth to a new industry which has endured against unfathomable odds,” said Bill Karlson, Co-Founder & CEO, KO Distilling. “That spirit of perseverance, distilled through 400 years of craft, is proudly represented with our Bottled-in-Bond Distiller’s Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey.”

KO Distiller’s Reserve will be initially available in Virginia, DC and Maryland in early November. It will also be available online for shipments, where legal.

KO Bottled-in-Bond Distiller’s Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Facts

4-Year-Old; 100 Proof

Distilled by KO Distilling in one distilling season

Hand-crafted from Virginia-grown grains: 70% corn, 20% wheat, and 10% malted barley

Certified Kosher, Craft Distilled, and Virginia’s Finest

SRP: $69.99 (750ml)

Tasting Notes

On the nose, KO Distiller’s Reserve begins with warm vanilla, layered over soft green oak. The vanilla quickly turns to caramel, accompanied by hints of baking spice and dried apricot. After more time and two or three drops of water, the caramel morphs into rich English Toffee with hints of toasted almonds and a dusting of dark cocoa. The overall aroma is soft and inviting with a richness expected in a Bourbon with a little more time in the barrel.

KO Distiller’s Reserve joins an ever-expanding portfolio which today includes three American-style gins and ten small batch American whiskeys:

Battle Standard 142 Gin (Navy Strength) (57% ABV) (750ml $34.99)

Battle Standard 142 Gin (Standard Strength) (45% ABV) (750ml $29.99)

Battle Standard 142 Gin (Barrel Finished) (45% ABV) (750ml $36.09)

Bare Knuckle American Whiskey — unaged (45% ABV) (750ml $23.99)

Bare Knuckle Straight Wheat Whiskey – aged at least 2 years (45% ABV) (750ml $35.99)

Bare Knuckle Straight Rye Whiskey – aged at least 2 years (45% ABV) (750ml $45.99)

Bare Knuckle Straight Bourbon Whiskey – aged at least 2 years (45% ABV) (750ml $39.99) Single Barrel — Hand selected by our head distiller for its unique and favorable characteristics.

— Hand selected by our head distiller for its unique and favorable characteristics. Bare Knuckle Straight Wheat Whiskey – aged at least 3 years (45% ABV) (750ml $38.99)

Bare Knuckle Straight Rye Whiskey – aged at least 3 years (45% ABV) (750ml $65.99)

Bare Knuckle Straight Bourbon Whiskey – aged at least 3 years (45% ABV) (750ml $49.99) Cask Strength – Bottled as it comes out of the single barrel.

Bottled as it comes out of the single barrel. Bare Knuckle Straight Wheat Whiskey – aged at least 3 years (60% ABV) (750ml $49.99)

Bare Knuckle Straight Rye Whiskey – aged at least 3 years (60% ABV) (750ml $65.99)

Bare Knuckle Straight Bourbon Whiskey – aged at least 3 years (60% ABV) (750ml $55.99)

About KO Distilling

Founded by long-time friends and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy classmates Bill Karlson, “K,” and John O’Mara, “O,” KO Distilling is a craft producer of clear unaged spirits, including three gins and a white whiskey, and aged small-batch whiskeys. Produced in Manassas, Virginia, at a state-of-the-art distillery, KO spirits are currently available online, at retail outlets in Virginia, the District of Columbia, Maryland and Delaware, as well as at package stores for the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Coast Guard.

For More Information:

https://kodistilling.com/