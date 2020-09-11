Martin Bauer Announces the Acquisition of Core Botanica

The Martin Bauer Group is excited to announce the acquisition of Core Botanica, the leading manufacturer of customized mint leaf products in North America. The acquisition expands the Group’s portfolio of raw materials and botanical ingredients, servicing the food and dietary supplement industries, along with the tea and beverage markets.

“The addition of Core to our family of companies known as the nature network is all about entering the American raw botanicals space, and doing so for the benefit of our U.S. and international clients. It is a continuation of the Group’s long-term service and partnering strategy,” said Ennio Ranaboldo, CEO of the Martin Bauer Group in North America. “That invaluable knowledge and best practices are now solidly part of, and smoothly integrated within, our business model and operations in the U.S.”

The acquired company will continue to operate as Core Botanica, while instantly benefiting from the active support of the Martin Bauer Group’s formidable agricultural team for current and future productions, as well as unsurpassed quality standards. Profound and long-lasting relationships with growers the world over have been part of Martin Bauer’s modus operandi and legacy since its very inception in 1930.

Core was founded in 1994 by Cooper Venture Associates, a specialty tea company, and Essex Laboratories, Inc., an essential oil producer specializing in mint. Based in Terrebonne, Oregon, the state-of-the-art processing facility is located in the Pacific Northwest, a region renowned for cultivating high quality mint.

“Martin Bauer is the ideal company to take this company to the next level,” said Barry Cooper, Managing Partner of Core Botanica. “Core has a record of sustainable agriculture procedures, organic farming practices, and cutting-edge product innovation. Our vastly experienced farm management team, coupled with our vertically integrated grower base, proven quality systems, and outstanding manufacturing capability is a platform that Martin Bauer can build upon. The acquisition assures the future of Core and all of our loyal employees so the founding partners are leaving with a profound sense of accomplishment.”

About Martin Bauer Group

Since 1930, Martin Bauer Group stands for expertise in premium botanical solutions worldwide. We work with our customers to develop tailor-made solutions for the Tea, Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplement and Animal Nutrition industries. Our products are based on responsibly sourced, high-quality botanical raw material from more than 80 countries. With more than 20 manufacturing sites and sales units worldwide, we keep our finger on the pulse of our customers’ local markets. Our goal is to drive creativity and innovation for successful products of tomorrow. More than 2,300 employees worldwide — many of them with decades of experience — work to maintain your competitive edge. The Martin Bauer Group is part of the nature network®, a fourth-generation family business.

