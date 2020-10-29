Socati Engages Wakeboard World Champion Harley Clifford as HealthProduct Advisor

AUSTIN. – Socati Corp has announced that it has finalized a brand ambassador partnership agreement with eight-time world wakeboarding champion, Harley Clifford.

Born in Australia in 1993, Clifford competed in major international competitions from an early age. He turned professional in 2009 and has participated in well over a hundred competitions.

He is considered one of the best wakeboarders in the world, known for tricks such as his signature double flip. As well as being an eight time world champion, he earned the 2015 X Games Gold medal for wakeboarding and won the Wakeboarding Magazine Readers Choice Award five times. He was voted Best Wakeboarder of the Year at the 2015 Wake Awards.

Other accolades include: 2017 Nautique Wake Open; WBWS Overall Champion, 2017 and 2018.

As part of the partnership, Harley will consult with Socati’s research and development team, providing expertise and insight as a sports professional on the development of future CBD ingredients and private label products aimed at performance, recovery and wellness.

“Harley is a true legend in his sport and we’re very proud to support him and play a part in helping him reach further remarkable career milestones” said Socati CEO, Josh Epstein. “The passion Harley has for his sport and his determined pursuit of excellence are qualities that we feel very much align with our ethos and the work we do at Socati. We’re excited to be working together and taking advantage of Harley’s keen insight as a global athlete to help us develop future lines of leading-edge CBD ingredients.”

“As an athlete who has used CBD products as part of my overall health and recovery routine, I believe that it’s a market that’s only going to grow bigger” said Harley Clifford. “The team at Socati are the very best at what they do and are dedicated to quality, innovation and transparency in the range of CBD ingredients they develop and produce. These are qualities I have major admiration for and I think those that are extremely positive for the CBD industry as a whole.”

All Socati products benefit from: non-detectable levels of THC (as determined by independent testing with leading U.S. laboratories), high purity CBD, custom minor cannabinoid ratios and organic extraction. They are non-GMO, tested and verified by third party labs, produced in a GFSI certified, food grade, processing facility, kosher and made to ingredient grade specifications.

About Socati

Socati is a leading processor of broad-spectrum hemp extracts. The company provides a top-quality and consistent product for the fast growth CBD market. Leveraging investments in new technologies, Socati engages in large-scale manufacturing and has logistics in place to process increasing amounts of hemp biomass to meet demand. With the ability to manufacture broad-spectrum hemp extracts at scale, Socati is built to serve the needs of large, international CPG companies that are seeking high quality raw materials.

