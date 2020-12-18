The Martin Bauer Group Celebrates Its 90th Anniversary

SECAUCUS, N.J. – The Martin Bauer Group stands for delicious and high quality natural products. Our founder, Martin Bauer, was fascinated by botanicals. 90 years ago, he sowed a visionary seed. Thanks to his and his descendants’ passion for business and love of nature, that seed has grown into a group of companies with over 4,000 employees.

Where we came from

It all began 90 years ago at a small farm in Vestenbergsgreuth in the southern German region of Franconia, when a young farmer’s son named Martin discovered a passion for collecting wild herbs. He quickly had an idea of how to change his passion into a profession. He offered wild herbs to pharmacies, drug stores, health food stores, and hospitals; laid out his own fields for cultivating herbs; and in 1930, a 28 year-old Martin founded an “herb processing plant” where the helping hands of family members were the “equipment”. This laid the foundations for who we are today.

In the 1960’s, the business grew rapidly with the help of Hans Wedel, Martin’s son-in-law. This dynamic and farsighted entrepreneur transformed the herb wholesale business into an herb processing company.

Where we are now

9 decades later, the Martin Bauer Group went from a south German herb processing plant to an international group of companies known as the nature network; from wild herbs sourced locally in the Franconia region to over 200 different botanicals sourced from more than 80 countries; from herbs cut arduously by hand to teas, extracts, and powders manufactured at more than 20 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities worldwide; and from 1 passionate man to over 4,000 dedicated employees.

Where we are going

Martin Bauer had a dream. He wanted to create something meaningful and lasting for the future. The 3rd and 4th generations of the family business – Adolf Wedel, Anne Wedel-Klein, and Martin A. Wedel – as well as all management boards feel equally committed to that idea. They believe that holistic, sustainable philosophy and action are a fundamental part of responsible business practice and a prerequisite for long-term, value-adding growth. Our accomplishments thus far and our goals for the future were published in our first Sustainability Report this year, aligned with the Agenda 2030, the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

“To be part of an organization where respect for the land, product, and people is not only valued, but prioritized, is priceless. Our North America Division was established almost 25 years ago, but we carry with us the 90 years of tradition special to the Martin Bauer Group as well as their vision of a more sustainable future,” said Ennio Ranaboldo, CEO of the Martin Bauer Group in North America. “That invaluable knowledge and best practices are ingrained into every aspect of our operations here in the US, from our mints grown under our guidance in the Pacific Northwest, to our value-added teas and botanicals manufactured throughout the nation, and to our prototypes thoughtfully crafted for clients in our New Jersey applications lab.”

About Martin Bauer Group

Since 1930, Martin Bauer Group stands for expertise in premium botanical solutions worldwide. We work with our customers to develop tailor-made solutions for the Tea, Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplement and Animal Nutrition industries. Our products are based on responsibly sourced, high-quality botanical raw material from more than 80 countries. With more than 25 manufacturing sites and sales units worldwide, we keep our finger on the pulse of our customers’ local markets. Our goal is to drive creativity and innovation for successful products of tomorrow. More than 4,000 employees worldwide — many of them with decades of experience — work to maintain your competitive edge. The Martin Bauer Group is part of the nature network®, a fourth-generation family business.

