Vertosa Announces Partnership with VIVO Cannabis for Infused Beverage Innovation

OAKLAND, Calif. — Vertosa, an innovative hemp and cannabis technology company providing customized emulsion systems for infused products, is proud to announce new partnerships and an expansion into Canada. The rapidly growing Bay Area-based company has signed an agreement with VIVO Cannabis, a seasoned Licensed Producer known for premium cannabis products and services, to utilize Vertosa’s patent-pending emulsion systems to produce cannabis beverages and other infused products for the Canadian consumer market. This sets the stage for a new level of innovation in Canada’s infused product sector.

“Our team at Vertosa has remained committed to development that results in a meaningful, positive impact on the licensed cannabis industry across all verticals, and the introduction of our advanced technology to Canada reflects that goal,” said CEO Ben Larson. “Working with VIVO, we can help propel the next exciting phase of the cannabis movement in Canada by offering the same quality and consistent ingredients north of the border as we do in the States, effectively creating a platform for our brand partners to expand upon.”

VIVO plans to install new equipment in their Vanluven facility mid-year to provide Vertosa’s emulsion systems to product developers throughout Canada.

“VIVO continues to proactively search for partners in the cannabis industry who have a proven track record of integrity, unique and novel intellectual property and, perhaps the hardest to find, a successful operational history,” said Tim Hayden, VP of Global Corporate Development. “Vertosa checks each of these boxes, which is why we are delighted to partner with them and bring their technology to Canada.”

Vertosa creates industry-leading active ingredients for infused product makers. Their patent pending nano- and micro-emulsions are carefully designed for the specific needs of each customer, with pre-suspended aqueous solutions that create incredibly homogeneous and stable products while maximizing bioavailability, clarity, and taste. Vertosa works closely with their lab partners and clients of all sizes throughout the manufacturing process to achieve target potency and accelerate products to market. Learn more about Vertosa at vertosa.com, and connect on Facebook, Instagram, Twitterand LinkedIn.

