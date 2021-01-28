AIDP, Inc. Secures New Patent on Prebiotic and Kiwi Combination

AIDP, Inc. (City of Industry, CA), AIDP, Inc. has secured a U.S. patent on a new combination of prebiotics following a recent clinical study. Patent 10,881,675 B2 was awarded to AIDP on January 5, 2021 for the composition of green or gold kiwi extract powder with the xylooligosaccharide (XOS), PreticX.

AIDP’s patented, prebiotics ingredients PreticX (XOS) and Actazin (green kiwi extract powder) were studied together in a recent double blind placebo controlled clinical trial. Healthy participants were randomized into three groups, receiving Placebo, 600mg of Actazin, and 600mg Actazin +1.4g of 70% PreticX for a total of 28 days. Stool samples were evaluated for Bristol Stool Scale (BSS) scores at beginning of the study as well as day 28 of the study. The BSS is a diagnostic scale which classifies stool form into seven types, ranging from constipated through normal to diarrhea. Actazin in combination with PreticX gave significantly improved scores over all other products and placebo, demonstrating improved regulatory of the participants.

PreticX is the clinically proven prebiotic Xylooligosaccharides, (XOS) that boosts levels of beneficial bacteria in the human gut. It is effective at low doses with minimal side effects often associated with traditional fibers. Actazin derived from green kiwi is clinically supported and patented. Combining these two ingredients has shown synergistic gut health benefits in healthy individuals.

“This patent is a great addition to AIDP’s prebiotic portfolio,” says Dr. Jennifer Gu, Vice President of Research and Development. “Our research agenda focuses on providing proven results to our customers. Securing this patent ensures our customers have a verified unique product for daily digestive support.”

AIDP is a leader in functional ingredients, with a focus on extensively researched products that meet consumer demand for wellness and healthy aging.

