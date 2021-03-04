Graphic Packaging International Launches Cap-It to Support Beverage Customers on Plastic-to-Paper Journey

Paper-based packaging leader, Graphic Packaging International (‘Graphic Packaging’) emphasizes its commitment to supporting beverage brands on their plastics reduction journey with its latest recyclable paperboard packaging solution, Cap-ItTM.

Cap-It is an innovative clip with neck rings for multipack polyethylene terephthalate (PET) or recycled (rPET) bottles. The paperboard clip, made of renewable materials, is an alternative to traditional shrink film packaging, increasing overall pack recyclability to 100 percent.

“Graphic Packaging’s wide range of sustainable paperboard beverage solutions work well with multiple can, glass bottle and PET bottle configurations,” said Roxanne McSpadden, director of marketing and beverage new product development at Graphic Packaging. “Cap-It is our latest innovation for PET bottles that replaces traditional plastic multipack solutions, such as rings and shrink films. With Cap-It, customers are guaranteed a 100 percent recyclable package that aids the circular economy by providing fibers that can circulate multiple times through the recycling chain and become new packaging.”

Commonly used to house four- to eight-count bottles, the Cap-It clip uses minimal paperboard while enhancing on-shelf differentiation. Product branding can be consistently viewed in full, from all angles. The unique design provides integrity throughout the supply chain, and offers a comfortable handling experience for consumers.

“Our multi-award-winning solution, KeelClip™, has helped our customers achieve environmental improvements via clip-format application throughout 2020, and we continue to innovate with solutions such as Cap-It™ to ensure our customers have tailored packaging that suits their individual needs,” continued McSpadden.

Graphic Packaging has a long history of providing both cartons and automated machinery systems to drive innovation and provide support for high-speed filling and those working to get started with a sustainable paper-based solution. The portfolio takes into account operational requirements and delivers consumer benefits with designs that are easy-to-handle and convenient to use.

The Graphic Packaging Vision 2025 aims to make 100 percent of its products fully recyclable by 2025. The company is joining other like-minded beverage customers around the world in the journey to realize ambitious packaging sustainability strategies.

Cap-It is currently in commercial use in Asia. For more information on transitioning from plastic to paper in multipack packaging to support the circular economy, interested parties can attend a Graphic Packaging hosted webinar: “Plastic to Paperboard Multipacks: Performance, Convenience and Sustainability in a Circular Economy,” on Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET.

For More Information:

https://www.graphicpkg.com/products/capit/