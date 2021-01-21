KeHE to Host Annual Holiday Show Via Digital Platform

Naperville, Ill. – KeHE announced today that its 2021 Holiday Show will take place virtually. Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, KeHE’s annual Holiday Show previously scheduled for June 17-18 in Chicago, IL will now take place on the distributor’s own digital ordering platform June 10 – 18.

“Our organization looks forward to June annually, when we welcome our KeHE community to Chicago,” said Brandon Barnholt, KeHE’s President & CEO. “We would love to be together to experience our show in person, however we have made this difficult decision because we take the safety of our attendees and employees very seriously. KeHE has created a valuable digital buying and selling experience for our customers and suppliers that they can experience from the safety of their own space – to keep their businesses strong.”

This event will be KeHE’s second consecutive time transforming the annual Holiday Show into a virtual event. The 2020 Holidays of Hope show was KeHE’s largest and most successful show to date. The event welcomed over 5,000 attendees and nearly 600 exhibiting suppliers on KeHE’s digital ordering platform and saw a more than 40% increase in overall sales placed during the show.

Since then, KeHE has continued to improve the customer experience – and implemented feedback from attendees. “During the pandemic, we’ve learned creating meaningful connections virtually is key,” said Ari Goldsmith, Vice President of Marketing, KeHE. “Attendees can quickly and easily get what they need. By listening to the partners we serve, we’ve been able to build on the success of Holidays of Hope. In June, we will offer an enhanced digital experience to meet their everchanging needs.”

Like KeHE’s physical shows, this easy-to-use, digital marketplace platform enables retailers and suppliers to communicate about promotional deals, discover product attributes, and place orders online. Participating retailers can also explore exclusive products and identify curated new items and trends.

The 2021 KeHE Holiday Show is exclusive to current KeHE suppliers and retailers. Exhibitor applications will launch later this month. To learn more about KeHE’s trade shows, visit KeHE.com/events.

About KeHE

KeHE Distributors, LLC (KeHE) is the largest, pure play distributor of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 30,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, ecommerce retailers and other specialty product retailers throughout North America. KeHE is an employee-owned, B Corporation, with over 5,000 employees. Where KeHE Goes, Goodness Follows®. For more about KeHE, visit KeHE.com or check out our social media channels: LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook,& Twitter.

