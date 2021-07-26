MHS Introduces Cross-Belt Sorter With Double-Cell Design For Small Items

Mt. Washington, Ky. — MHS, a single-source provider of material handling automation and software solutions, announces a new cross-belt sorter designed to handle small items. The HC-Loop Double Cell has an innovative design that uses sections of two cross-belt cells that can either work simultaneously to handle a single large item or independently to handle two smaller items and boost capacity.

The versatility of the double-cell design enables the sorter to handle items as small as 2.95-by-2.95-by-0.11 inches and as large as 33.46-by-25.59-by-25.59 inches. The HC-Loop Double Cell gives operations a solution to reliably handle small items like flyers, polybags and shoe boxes, while maintaining the flexibility to handle larger packages like electronics or office supplies.

The precise diverts of the HC-Loop Double Cell enables the use of narrower chutes to increase density and reduce the total footprint of the system, while achieving up to 99.99% sortation accuracy. An intelligent induction system works to increase the utilization of available sorter cells by booking them in advance for target parcels, helping operations reach a capacity of up to 4,500 parcels per hour using a single compact induction line.

“As operations face a demanding product mix and rising commercial real estate costs, the HC-Loop Double Cell sorter offers the versatility they need in a compact, efficient package,” says Luis Antezana Vila, Product Manager, Cross-Belt Systems, MHS. “But avoiding unplanned downtime is also critical. That’s why we’ve worked to establish strong component reliability and leverage sensor-based technology to predict and prevent unexpected outages.”

Sensors placed along the sorter track and within each cell constantly monitor overall system status and individual components. Through predictive analytics, MHS can detect when a failure might be imminent, based on data reaching pre-determined thresholds, and proactively alert maintenance teams to help avoid unnecessary downtime. The company provides local sales, support and service for implementations worldwide.

About MHS

MHS Global is a full-service provider of innovative material handling systems that solve the challenges of distribution and fulfillment operations. We take a comprehensive, customer-centric approach that includes custom engineering, design, manufacturing and turnkey integration services. Our quality solutions leverage a broad range of controls and automated equipment, including but not limited to sorters, conveyors, extendable loading and unloading systems. We provide complete, responsive support to maintain systems for peak performance, with predictive analytics and local technicians to maximize long-term value and return on investment.

MHS has a global installed base of over $5 billion for small to large distribution and fulfillment projects in a variety of industries, including e-commerce, parcel, third party logistics and outside integrators.

For More Information:

https://www.mhsglobal.com/