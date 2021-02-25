National Chemicals, Inc. Launches Partnership with Aramark Refreshments Division

After publicly launching Vantage Synergy, its newest, a non-caustic, ultrasafe line of beverage system cleaners, National Chemicals, Inc. has announced a partnership with Aramark Refreshments, a division of Aramark.

Aramark, a global leader in food and facility service operations, recently acquired Joyride Coffee and recognized an urgent need to update their cleaning processes for cold-brewed coffee and kombucha tap dispensers. Using their Vantage Synergy technology, National Chemicals, Inc. developed a chemical solution, package and process that made the cleaning task simple, speedy and safe.

Vantage Synergy Cold Brew Cleaner, like all Vantage products, is noncorrosive, nonhazardous, has a triple-zero health and safety rating and does not require DOT hazardous material handling processes or fees. The chemical formula reduces injury liability and property damage risks, it is also created with biodegradable chemistry that reduces wastewater concerns.

“We are thrilled to get this cutting-edge product into more hands through our relationship with Aramark,” said Murl Landman, President and CEO of National Chemicals. “Our hard work, expertise and passion are protecting consumers, technicians and retailers everywhere.”

In December 2020, National Chemicals delivered an initial shipment of Vantage Synergy to Aramark for testing at its facility. Together, they produced and distributed a complete solution to five markets, including New York Metro area, Boston, San Diego, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

For more information on Vantage Synergy Cold Brew Cleaner, call National Chemicals at (800) 533-0027 or Holiday House Distributing at (800) 443-4318

About National Chemicals, Inc.

National Chemicals, Inc. may be a company obsessed with cleaning chemistry, but it’s our people who truly make a difference. We understand that making our customers happy requires a delicate balance of high-quality products, reliable safety guidance and, most importantly, outstanding service. We’re always looking for ways to make our customers’ jobs easier. Now in our third generation of leadership from the Landman Family, National Chemicals got its start manufacturing and selling a line of detergents and sanitizers used for washing glassware in bars and taverns. Today, in addition to making its own line of products, our family-owned company provides on-demand production and packaging expertise for a variety of third-party cleaning brands in the United States, Canada and Mexico. As we enter our eighth decade in business, we’re proud of what we’ve accomplished so far, and we can’t wait to continue to earn your trust each and every day.

