SIG Extends Combibloc ECOPLUS Aluminum-Free Packaging Material To CombiblocMidi Format

SIG’s aluminum-free combibloc ECOPLUS solution is now available for the combiblocMidi family format, enabling dairy customers to choose this fast-growing squarish pack and tap into demand for more sustainable packaging at the same time.

“By extending combibloc ECOPLUS – our world-first aluminum-free packaging material for aseptic cartons – to our fastest-growing family pack format, we are giving dairy companies more opportunities to differentiate their products and shape the trend towards squarish cartons for long-life milk while choosing the most sustainable solutions on the market,” said Ana Ruiz del Árbol, Marketing Manager Iberia at SIG. “Sustainable innovations like this are central to SIG’s commitment to partner with customers and go Way Beyond Good for people and the planet.”

Leading the industry on sustainable innovation

Launched in 2010, combibloc ECOPLUS leads the industry as the first and only aluminum-free packaging material for aseptic carton packs. This innovative solution further enhancing the positive environmental performance of aseptic carton packs is made from 82% renewable paper board, with ultra-thin polymer layers to contain and protect products over long periods of time.

Initially offered in the 1 litre brick format, combibloc ECOPLUS is well established in the dairy market. More than 1 billion SIG packs have been sold with combibloc ECOPLUS packaging material as customers respond to growing global demand for low-carbon, sustainable packaging solutions.

Launching a second popular format

SIG is now increasing availability of aluminum-free packaging by extending combibloc ECOPLUS to a second format. combiblocMidi is SIG’s fastest-growing modern family pack, with the squarish format rapidly increasing in popularity for long-life milk.

Adding this option enhances opportunities for customers to differentiate their products with a pack that offers both on-shelf appeal and stand-out environmental credentials.

The first products in combiblocMidi with combibloc ECOPLUS packaging material will be available in Spain, filled at Leche Celta.

Partnering to go Way Beyond Good

The extension of combibloc ECOPLUS to a second format reinforces SIG’s position in the market as the only supplier of aluminum-free aseptic carton packaging solutions. This further strengthens SIG’s opportunities to go Way Beyond Good for customers, society and the environment.

About SIG

SIG is a leading systems and solutions provider for aseptic carton packaging. We work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable and affordable way. Our unique technology and outstanding innovation capacity enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business and we are going Way Beyond Good to create a net positive food packaging system.

Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland. The skills and experience of our more than 5,500 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 60 countries. In 2020, SIG produced 38 billion carton packs and generated €1.8 billion in revenue. SIG has an AA ESG rating by MSCI, an 18.8 (low risk) score by Sustainalytics and a Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis.

For More Information:

https://www.sig.biz