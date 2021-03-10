SIG Joins AIM-Progress to Collaborate for Positive Impact Through Responsible Sourcing

SIG has announced it is the first in the beverage carton industry to become a member of AIM-Progress, a global forum of leading fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) manufacturers and common suppliers, assembled to enable and promote responsible sourcing practices and sustainable supply chains.

“Sourcing responsibly is central to our Way Beyond Good ambition to deliver positive impacts for people and the planet,” said Samuel Sigrist, SIG CEO. “By joining AIM-Progress, we are opening up new opportunities to build strong partnerships with customers. Together, we will lead the way in ensuring respect for human rights and driving positive impacts through the value chain.”

Collaborating for Positive Impact

Responsible sourcing has been a key pillar of SIG’s net positive ambition to go Way Beyond Good for society and the environment since the outset. This commitment is closely aligned with AIM-Progress’ focus on collaborating for positive impact through responsible sourcing, making membership a natural fit.

The goal of AIM-Progress is to positively impact people’s lives and ensure respect for human rights, while delivering value to its members and their supply chains. A priority is to build members’ and suppliers’ capability to adopt and implement the UN Guiding Principles for Business and Human Rights.

As the first beverage carton provider to join the organization, SIG has an excellent opportunity to build strong partnerships with other members. The aim is to work together to co-create solutions and share best practices that can positively impact people’s lives and ensure human rights are respected through the supply chain.

David Spitzley, Responsible Workplace Senior Manager, Mars and Co-Chair of AIM-Progress: “As Co-Chair of AIM-Progress, I’m delighted that SIG are joining their peers and fellow brands as part of the AIM-Progress group. Our collective ambition to improve peoples’ lives in our shared supply chains is strengthened by working more closely with leaders in industries such as packaging. We look forward to welcoming them in; sharing best-practice with them; and benefiting from their experience with their value chain as well.”

Helping Customers Meet Demand for Responsible Sourcing

FMCG brands are seeing increasing demand from consumers, investors and other stakeholders to demonstrate that they meet high ethical, environmental, labour and human rights standards – not only in their own operations, but throughout their products’ supply chain.

SIG’s solutions enable customers to clearly demonstrate that their packaging comes from responsible sources. The company has led the industry in the development and adoption of certifications for responsible sourcing for over a decade.

SIG is the only aseptic carton provider to offer packs with all three main materials certified as responsibly sourced – FSCTM-certified liquid packaging board, ASI-certified aluminium foil and ISCC PLUS-certified polymers. All three of these certifications include stringent requirements on human rights as well as other social and environmental criteria. SIG has also made a strong commitment to human rights in its business and supply chain as a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact.

Joining AIM-Progress will support SIG on its journey Way Beyond Good and in delivering value as it partners with customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable and affordable way.

About SIG

SIG (FSCTM trademark licence code: FSCTM C020428) is a leading systems and solutions provider for aseptic carton packaging. We work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable and affordable way. Our unique technology and outstanding innovation capacity enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business and we are going Way Beyond Good to create a net positive food packaging system.

Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland. The skills and experience of our approximately 5,500 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 60 countries. In 2020, SIG produced 38 billion carton packs and generated €1.8 billion in revenue. SIG has an AA ESG rating by MSCI, an 18.8 (low risk) score by Sustainalytics and a Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis.

About AIM-Progress

AIM-Progress is a forum of leading Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) manufacturers and common suppliers, assembled to enable and promote responsible sourcing practices and sustainable supply chains. It is a global initiative supported and sponsored by AIM – the European Brands Association.

