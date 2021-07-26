SIG Takes Step Towards Fully Automated Plants With Its Next-Generation Robotic Sleeve Magazine

With R-CAM 2, SIG developed a new, fully automated sleeve magazine that’s designed to work with all filling machines in its current machine portfolio. With this latest solution, SIG is enabling food and beverage manufacturers to increase workflow efficiency while reducing the amount of manual labor they require. Consequently, this means manufacturers can easier develop fully automated filling plants – and keep up with growing consumer demands and advances within connectivity and digitalization.

In an ongoing bid to help manufacturers stay competitive and keep up with a constantly evolving industry, SIG is committed to designing and building filling machines that streamline every stage of their production process. R-CAM 2 is one of SIG’s solutions that enables the company to meet this demand in the market.

Stefan Mergel, Senior Product Manager Equipment at SIG: “With this next-generation sleeve magazine, SIG created a highly robust, stable and reliable solution that is designed to cater to all filling machines in our current machine portfolio, making it a key component in building the fully automated filling lines of the future – and helping manufacturers save time and costs in the process.”

R-CAM 2 is a robotic sleeve magazine that consists of two parts: a pallet magazine and an unpacking station, with the former offering space for two Euro pallets or industrial pallets. SIG’s latest sleeve magazine is designed to automatically remove shipping boxes from the pallet, open them, and then load the filling machine with carton sleeves. This allows customers to operate an end-to-end filling line with one operator.

R-CAM 2 is also loaded with other time-saving features: from being able to run continuously for up to 2.5 hours without the need to change a pallet, to an ability to compress and pack empty shipping boxes – among many other things.

All of this has led to SIG customer Arla Foods acquiring the first R-CAM 2. Already familiar with the first iteration of SIG’s robotic sleeve magazine – again as the first manufacturer to acquire one, back in 2015 – Arla Foods wanted to achieve even greater levels of efficiency.

Peter Bratsch, Project Manager Packaging at Arla Foods Germany: “In order to meet our smart factory goals while placing more focus on employee productivity and efficiency, we required a sleeve magazine that needed no manual intervention from an operator. A sleeve magazine that could free up our employees to concentrate on other responsibilities – in addition to reducing their physical workload. With R-CAM 2, we can optimise the performance of all our filling lines, no matter how many carton packs they are designed to fill per hour.”

With its dedicated Smart Factory platform, SIG is committed to helping food and beverage manufacturers develop smarter and more connected factories. Providing everything from single systems, to complete turnkey solutions. Now, with solutions such as R-CAM 2 which make use of IoT-enabled systems, data, and automation, manufacturers can experience higher levels of efficiency, flexibility, and quality.

About SIG

SIG is a leading systems and solutions provider for aseptic carton packaging. We work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable, and affordable way. Our unique technology and outstanding innovation capacity enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business and we are going Way Beyond Good to create a net positive food packaging system.

Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland. The skills and experience of our more than 5,500 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 60 countries. In 2020, SIG produced 38 billion carton packs and generated €1.8 billion in revenue. SIG has an AA ESG rating by MSCI, an 18.8 (low risk) score by Sustainalytics and a Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis.

https://www.sig.biz