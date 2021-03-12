Tahitian Gold Announces Its Specialty Vanilla Products Are Now Non-GMO Project Verified

SIGNAL HILL, Calif. — Tahitian Gold Co. specialty vanilla products for the food and beverage industry are now Non-GMO Project Verified.

All products are produced in compliance with the Non-GMO Project standard, said founder and CEO Manuata Martin. Products include single-species and blended extracts, three-fold vanilla bean pastes, single-fold three bean paste, ground beans, Tahitian vanilla sugar, Tahitian vanilla fleur de sel and whole beans. In addition to being Non-GMO Project Verified, the products are certified kosher by Kosher Supervision of America (KSA), Martin said.

Tahitian Gold sources vanilla tahitensis and vanilla planifolia species from Madagascar (Bourbon), Papua New Guinea and Tahiti. Products are available in a variety of formats to allow chefs, bakers, formulators, food technologists, food service professionals and mixologists to make the most of the spice’s culinary versatility and distinctive flavor nuances across species.

Products are available to chefs, foodservice, and food and beverage formulators/manufacturers in sizes to meet a variety of needs ranging from 8- and 16-ounce bottles to 180 kilo (5 gallon) pails and 55-gallon drums.

More information about Tahitian Gold Co. and its products is available online at tahitiangoldco.com and Instagram or by contacting 310-465-0856 and info@tahitiangoldco.com.

About Tahitian Gold Co.

Tahitian Gold Co. imports, manufactures and supplies specialty vanilla products in formats that allow chefs, foodservice professionals, formulators, food technologists and mixologists to make the most of the spice’s culinary versatility and distinctive flavor nuances across species. President and CEO Manuata Martin founded the company in 1994. Its SQF Certified facility and headquarters are in Signal Hill, Calif., Tahitian Gold supplies single-species and blended extracts, three-fold vanilla bean pastes, single-fold three bean paste, ground beans, Tahitian vanilla sugar, Tahitian vanilla fleur de sel and whole beans. More information about Tahitian Gold Co. and its products is available online at tahitiangoldco.com and Instagram or by contacting 310-465-0856 and info@tahitiangoldco.com.

For More Information:

https://tahitiangoldco.com