Vie-Del Company Acquires Constellation Brands’ High-Color and Standard Grape Concentrate Business Lines

Fresno, Calif. — Vie-Del Company (Vie-Del), the oldest family-owned grape processor and supplier of bulk juices, concentrates, brandy, wine and spirits in California, announced today the completion on December 29, 2020 of the acquisition of the Canandaigua Concentrate High-Color Concentrate (HCC) and standard grape concentrate business lines from Constellation Brands U.S. Operations, Inc. (CBUSO), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Constellation Brands, Inc. (Constellation). The transaction was approved by the Federal Trade Commission on December 23, 2020. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition is comprised of the Canandaigua Concentrate MegaNatural HCC, Mega Purple and Mega Red, and standard grape concentrates, which will be incorporated under the Vie-Del Company brand. Additionally, the acquisition included certain intellectual property, inventory, goodwill, interests in certain contracts and other assets.

“The Canandaigua Concentrate acquisition enhances our already expansive lines of grape juice concentrates and takes Vie-Del into the High-Color Concentrate business with immense opportunity for growth,” said Dianne S. Nury, President of Vie-Del. “Our team of specialists will continue to serve our industry partners, existing and new, with quality products to fuel their growth and the same personalized business approach our family-owned company has delivered for the past 70 years.”

The acquisition expands Vie-Del’s product offerings and solidifies the company as a leading supplier of High-Color and standard grape concentrates in North America. Together with Vie-Del’s existing concentrate business, these new capabilities will further enhance the company’s ability to serve the needs of the marketplace – domestically and internationally. This is complemented by Vie-Del’s other products that include wine, brandy, grape and fruit spirits, purée and custom fruit concentrates, natural wine flavors and wine reductions. To support this growth, Vie-Del is embarking on a multi-million dollar, state-of-the-art facility expansion in the heart of California’s agribusiness region, Fresno County.

About Vie-Del Company

Founded in 1946, Vie-Del Company is owned and operated by the Nury family and is one of the oldest California-based grape processors and suppliers of bulk juices, concentrates, brandy, wine and spirits. Led by President, Dianne S. Nury for the past 30 years, Vie-Del also holds title as the largest woman-owned bulk winery, distiller, and fruit juice processor in the United States. The company operates out of two California facilities in Fresno and Kingsburg; its vineyard and winery are certified by the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance, acknowledging adherence to international sustainability standards and continuous improvement. Vie-Del additionally produces a variety of other products for the wine, spirit, food and beverage industries – domestically and internationally.

For More Information:

https://www.vie-del.com