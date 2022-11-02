American Canning Becomes Official Ball Distributor

American Canning has signed a supply agreement with Ball Corp. as an official distributor of blank (brite) and printed aluminum beverage cans. The agreement provides American Canning more consistent accessibility to brite cans and, for the first time, the ability to offer printed cans in single truckload increments.

“We have purchased and sold Ball brite cans for many years now,” said purchasing manager, Monica Christmas. “This agreement allows us to serve our customer base with a more diverse product portfolio through the addition of printed cans. It also guarantees supply and lead times in a more consistent way than we previously had.”

As one of a limited number of distribution partners, the agreement grants American Canning’s customers access to lower minimum order quantity requirements for Ball printed cans.

David Racino, Co-Founder and CEO, said the agreement between American Canning and Ball creates a bridge between thousands of craft beverage producers and the largest can manufacturers in the world.

“For more than a decade, our focus has been on improving accessibility to cans for the craft beverage industry,” said Racino. “Combining American Canning’s service capabilities with Ball’s manufacturing footprint will help keep costs, lead times, and order quantities approachable for all.”

Printed cans are now available through American Canning, expanding their product offerings along with their current ongoing manufacturing expansion.

About American Canning

American Canning, LLC. exists to help beverage makers share their craft in can with a broad ecosystem of aluminum can packaging solutions to help bridge the divide between passionate producers and loving consumers. American Canning continues to find innovative and cost-effective ways to help navigate the dynamic and ever-changing craft beverage industry. They began their journey in 2012 as a mobile canning service provider, and have continually expanded as industry demands evolve, now including supplies distribution, machine manufacturing, shrink-sleeve production and soon to add can manufacturing at their headquarters in Austin, Texas.

For More Information:

https://www.ecosystem.americancanning.com/