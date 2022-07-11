MHS and Fortna Bring Interactive Booth Experience to Package Fulfillment, Logistics and Delivery Expo

MT. WASHINGTON, Ky.— MHS, a single-source provider of material handling automation and software solutions, will bring an interactive booth experience to the Package Fulfillment, Logistics & Delivery (PFLD) Expo July 13-15 at the Duke Energy Convention Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Booth #504 will feature the combination of MHS automation technologies and Fortna operational optimization software and omnichannel distribution solutions that serves the industry’s need for end-to-end logistics solutions.

MHS and Fortna announced plans to merge in April 2022 and quickly set about aligning their complementary capabilities and service and product offerings. Representatives from MHS and Fortna will be on hand to discuss the design, development and delivery of solutions dedicated to the operational improvement of parcel and omnichannel environments.

“As businesses increasingly require improved throughput and faster execution, demand for automation, advanced operating software and services keeps growing the breadth and depth of automation solutions necessary to meet industry demand,” said Chuck Harris, vice president, distribution and fulfillment, MHS. “This new show is an opportunity for us, together with Fortna, to demonstrate how we can provide those solutions and drive greater efficiencies and cost savings.”

Visitor engagement and participation are the focus of the MHS booth design. An engaging visual presentation makes use of bright lights and colors that pop against the booth’s dark background, with experts on hand to guide attendees through the solutions featured at the booth and the process of working with MHS. Hologram models of the HC-Loop cross belt system and the sliding shoe sorter will be featured alongside interactive displays and pods that offer an interactive guide through the company’s solution design, project execution, Lifecycle Performance Services (LPS) and support services.

The PFLD organizers, UKi Media & Events, have hosted Parcel + Post Expo, the world’s largest parcel and postal industry event in Europe for the last 25 years. The new expo in the U.S. will focus exclusively on the technologies, systems and services needed in the package and parcel journey from order picking and packing all the way through to final delivery and returns.

Register for an entry pass to the first Package Fulfillment, Logistics and Delivery Expo North America and find MHS at booth #504, located in the first full-width row when entering the show floor. Check out the map of the show floor and visit the website to learn more.

About MHS

MHS Global is a full-service provider of innovative material handling systems that solve the challenges of distribution and fulfillment operations. We take a comprehensive, customer-centric approach that includes custom engineering, design, manufacturing and turnkey integration services. Our quality solutions leverage a broad range of controls and automated equipment, including but not limited to sorters, conveyors, extendable loading and unloading systems. We provide complete, responsive support to maintain systems for peak performance, with predictive analytics and local technicians to maximize long-term value and return on investment.

MHS has a global installed base of over $6.5 billion for small to large distribution and fulfillment projects in a variety of industries, including e-commerce, parcel, third party logistics and outside integrators.

About Fortna

Fortna partners with the world’s leading brands to transform their distribution operations to keep pace with digital disruption and growth objectives. Known world-wide as The Distribution Experts™, we design and deliver intelligent solutions, powered by FortnaWES™ software, to optimize fast, accurate and cost-effective order fulfillment. Our people, innovative approach and proprietary algorithms and tools ensure optimal operations design and material and information flow. We deliver exceptional value every day to our clients with comprehensive services including network strategy, distribution center operations, material handling automation, supply chain systems, warehouse software design and implementation, and a comprehensive suite of lifecycle services and support.

