New Peazazz C Pea Protein from Merit Delivers Smooth Texture in RTD Beverages

WINNIPEG, Manitoba— Sediment. It’s one of the biggest hurdles faced by plant protein formulators as they develop innovative ready-to-drink (RTD) protein beverages for the growing category. Merit Functional Foods is setting out to change this with the introduction of its newest ingredient, Peazazz C, a uniquely different pea protein that enables a smooth, grit-free texture in RTD beverages, without chalkiness – even when used at higher, double-digit protein inclusion percentages.

“Consumers trying plant-based applications such as RTD beverages are often noticing a gritty texture, with sediment accumulated at the bottom of the bottle,” Merit’s Co-CEO Ryan Bracken said. “Peazazz C™ is the solution formulators have been looking for to solve this common issue. With its high solubility and low viscosity, it has the functionality that formulators need to deliver an optimal sensory experience.”

Peazazz C is a high purity pea protein, Canadian-grown and produced with full traceability back to the farm, giving plant-based food and beverage brands a trusted source of plant protein. It also has the ability to support low sodium claims in high protein applications, offering a healthier plant protein option.

“We’re committed to providing the best ingredients to the formulators who are creating the next generation of plant-based innovation,” Bracken said. “We’re able to achieve just that because of how close we are to our supply chain and our patented protein extraction process. Together, this ensures we produce only the highest quality product – from the field to the applications lab to the facility in which it’s produced.”

In that same spirit, Merit also recently achieved an AA score for Food Safety with the British Retail Consortium Global Standard (BRSGS) for the second year in a row, which puts Merit in a premium class of suppliers that adheres to the highest food safety and quality standards.

Established in 2019, Merit Functional Foods is a Canadian company committed to exceeding expectations for plant-based protein, providing the market with the highest quality protein ingredients and blends that offer unmatched purity, exceptional taste, and excellent solubility. Merit has built a 94,000 square foot state-of-the-art production facility in Winnipeg, where it produces a portfolio of non-GMO canola and pea protein ingredients with exceptional functional and nutritional values.

