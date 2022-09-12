Vivify Specialty Ingredients Expands into Natural Sweeteners with New Product Line Manager

GLENDALE HEIGHTS— Vivify Specialty Ingredients is adding to their management team with the appointment of Carla Davis as Product Line Manager within their Food & Beverage division. Carla will drive growth in the natural foods, beverage, confection, pet/feed, and nutra/pharma markets as Vivify now offers non-gmo syrups, solids, maltodextrins, proteins and flours. Carla has over 25 years of experience spearheading the strategies for awareness, digital marketing, events, competitive research and emerging trends to accelerate growth all while providing outstanding customer service for accounts big and small.

Davis previously spent five years in the natural foods space directing the sales and marketing programs at Sweet Additions, a major domestic manufacturer and supplier of organic sweeteners and plant-based concentrates.

Bobby Gruber, President of Vivify’s F&B Business added, “Vivify is thrilled to have Carla join the Food Ingredients Team as a solutions-driven expert in the industry. Carla will work with the sales and innovation teams to further develop the food and beverage portfolio and champion Vivify’s mission to be the leading supplier of colorants and functional ingredients for the US and Canadian markets.”

Vivify is a leading provider of specialty colorants and functional ingredients to customers across multiple consumer and industrial end markets. Through diverse sourcing capabilities, advanced lab expertise, and a technical, high-touch salesforce, Vivify delivers customer-specific solutions focused on product performance and customized applications.

