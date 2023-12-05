Chemi Nutra and Univar Solutions Inc. to Work Together to Serve the Canadian Nutrition Market

Chemi Nutra LLC. and Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) have agreed to work together in exclusive terms to serve the Canadian nutrition market. As such Univar Solutions Inc. will be representing the Chemi Nutra portfolio of branded ingredients, SerinAid Phosphatidylserine (PS), AlphaSize Alpha-Glyceryl Phosphorylcholine (AGPC), Mediator Phosphatidic Acid (PA) , encompassing all of the necessary support for, ideation, documentation, sampling and even more excitingly, application concept development from the deeply skilled Univar Solutions product development laboratory who can bring the ingredients to life in consumer product form.

Historically, Chemi Nutra and Univar Solutions Inc. have been working together for many years in a less formalized manner, so we have an existing relationship and familiarity which makes this dedicated joint effort a clear value for you, our customers, and your customers, the Canadian nutrition consumer.

https://www.cheminutra.com/