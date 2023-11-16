Galloway Company’s Fourth Generation Joins the Team

Galloway Company, the largest supplier of cream liqueur bases and sweetened condensed milk in the U.S. and leading supplier of ice cream bases, announces Annika Galloway as Communication & PR Manager. Annika is the fourth generation to join the organization, developing a key role at the company.

In this new role, Galloway will play a pivotal role in supporting the growth of key business segments by strengthening brand reputation, customer engagement, media relations, government policy and community involvement for Galloway Company and Classic Mix Partners.

“We are thrilled to welcome Annika as the fourth generation to join the family business,” Galloway Company president, Kevin Beauchamp shares. “Her invaluable expertise in PR and communication will seamlessly bridge a gap we’ve long had. With unwavering commitment from the third generation to preserve our legacy, Annika’s arrival reassures our employees, customers, and community that we will proudly remain a family-owned company for many more years to come.”

Prior, Galloway worked at several leading advertising agencies including DDB and FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), where she represented several Fortune 100 clients in the manufacturing industry.

Galloway graduated from the University of Denver with a bachelor’s degree in strategic communications and political science.

About Galloway Company

Galloway Company is the number one cream liqueur base supplier in the U.S. and industry-leader in producing a variety of custom liquid concentrated dairy blends located in Neenah, Wisconsin. Galloway produces unique formulations of sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, cream liqueur and beverage base. Classic Mix Partners, a subsidiary of Galloway Company, is the largest manufacturer of frozen dairy dessert mixes in Wisconsin and supplies customers across the country.

